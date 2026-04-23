Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.15
-0.93
-0.76
-0.6
Net Worth
1.94
2.16
2.33
2.49
Minority Interest
Debt
2.91
2.86
2.85
2.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.85
5.02
5.18
5.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.41
2.41
2.41
2.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.44
2.61
2.77
2.74
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.3
0.34
0.37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.58
2.6
2.65
2.63
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.17
-0.18
-0.18
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.12
-0.04
-0.08
Cash
0
0.01
0
0
Total Assets
4.85
5.03
5.18
5.15
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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