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Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd Share Price Live

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34.05
(5.00%)
Apr 23, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open34.05
  • Day's High34.05
  • 52 Wk High34.05
  • Prev. Close32.43
  • Day's Low34.05
  • 52 Wk Low 30.89
  • Turnover (lac)2.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹34.05

Prev. Close

₹32.43

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.04

Day's High

₹34.05

Day's Low

₹34.05

52 Week's High

₹34.05

52 Week's Low

₹30.89

Book Value

₹6.28

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2026

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8 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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28 Oct 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Nov, 2026|03:54 AM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.72%

Non-Promoter- 37.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.15

-0.93

-0.76

-0.6

Net Worth

1.94

2.16

2.33

2.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.16

0.29

0.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,705

90.243,50,538.421,224.450.055,967.57578.52

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,221.25

28.7441,426.78339.640.741,679.3112.76

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

903.65

271.8340,351.7528.690176.3642.7

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

366.6

19.2126,216.81321.011.7920,753.267.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

461.4

62.4114,913.9884.310.65696.3242.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hansa Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Jalan

Non Executive Director

. Keval Mahendrabhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Amit Choudhary

Additional Director

Pramod Kumar Shah

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Biswashree Pati

Registered Office

702/A Arunachal Building,

19 Barakhamba Rd Connaught Pla,

New Delhi - 110001

Tel: 91-11-43571041/42

Website: http://www.shashankinfo.in

Email: info@shashankinfo.in

Registrar Office

T-34 2nd Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 91-011-26387281/83

Website: www.masserv.com

Email: info@massere.com

Summary

Shashank Traders Limited was incorporated on 29 May, 1985. Certificate of incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company obta...
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Reports by Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd

Company FAQs

The Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd is ₹10.53 Cr. as of 23 Apr ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd is 0 and 5.42 as of 23 Apr ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd is ₹30.89 and ₹34.05 as of 23 Apr ‘26
Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.84%, 3 Years at 39.29%, 1 Year at 21.52%, 6 Month at 5.00%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
The shareholding pattern of Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.28 %

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