Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹34.05
Prev. Close₹32.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.04
Day's High₹34.05
Day's Low₹34.05
52 Week's High₹34.05
52 Week's Low₹30.89
Book Value₹6.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.15
-0.93
-0.76
-0.6
Net Worth
1.94
2.16
2.33
2.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.16
0.29
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,705
|90.24
|3,50,538.42
|1,224.45
|0.05
|5,967.57
|578.52
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,221.25
|28.74
|41,426.78
|339.64
|0.74
|1,679.3
|112.76
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
903.65
|271.83
|40,351.75
|28.69
|0
|176.36
|42.7
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
366.6
|19.21
|26,216.81
|321.01
|1.79
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
461.4
|62.41
|14,913.98
|84.31
|0.65
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hansa Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Jalan
Non Executive Director
. Keval Mahendrabhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Amit Choudhary
Additional Director
Pramod Kumar Shah
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Biswashree Pati
702/A Arunachal Building,
19 Barakhamba Rd Connaught Pla,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: 91-11-43571041/42
Website: http://www.shashankinfo.in
Email: info@shashankinfo.in
T-34 2nd Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020
Tel: 91-011-26387281/83
Website: www.masserv.com
Email: info@massere.com
Summary
Shashank Traders Limited was incorporated on 29 May, 1985. Certificate of incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Further, the Company obta...
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Reports by Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd
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