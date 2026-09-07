Convening of Annual General Meeting (ACM) through Video Conferencing (VCyOther Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to seek members approval for the aforesaid matters. Intimation of 41st Annual General Meeting(AGM) and Cut-off date for the AGM scheduled to be held on September 30, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.09.2026) Proceedings of the 41st Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Company held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.09.2026)