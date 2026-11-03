|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2026
|28 Oct 2026
|Quarterly Results. Pursuant to Regulations 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., November 3, 2026 (As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.11.2026)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2026
|7 Sep 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of AGM Notice and other Matters.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2026
|24 Jul 2026
|Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026 and to evaluate a proposal for raising of funds through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue etc.
|Board Meeting
|6 Jul 2026
|6 Jul 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting 06.07.2026
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|26 May 2026
|Audited Results Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2026 and any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 30, 2026 pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.06.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2026
|8 May 2026
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Shashank Traders Limited (Company) held on May 8, 2026
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Standalone financials of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2025. result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 02.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Shashank Traders Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14th November 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Enslosed herewith the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30th 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
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