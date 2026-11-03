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Cosmic Energy & Motors Ltd Board Meeting

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34.05
(5.00%)
Apr 23, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Shashank Traders CORPORATE ACTIONS

05/11/2025calendar-icon
05/11/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Nov 202628 Oct 2026
Quarterly Results. Pursuant to Regulations 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., November 3, 2026 (As per BSE announcement dated on : 03.11.2026)
Board Meeting7 Sep 20267 Sep 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of AGM Notice and other Matters.
Board Meeting30 Jul 202624 Jul 2026
Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026 and to evaluate a proposal for raising of funds through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities through private placement preferential issue etc.
Board Meeting6 Jul 20266 Jul 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting 06.07.2026
Board Meeting30 May 202626 May 2026
Audited Results Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2026 and any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 30, 2026 pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.06.2026)
Board Meeting8 May 20268 May 2026
Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Shashank Traders Limited (Company) held on May 8, 2026
Board Meeting2 Feb 202628 Jan 2026
Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Standalone financials of the company for the quarter ended December 31 2025. result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 02.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Shashank Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Shashank Traders Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14th November 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. Enslosed herewith the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended September 30th 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

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