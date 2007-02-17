To

The Members of Crazy Snacks Limited

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Crazy Snacks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31st 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st, 2024, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters Addressing the Key Audit Matters Revenue Recognition (refer note 18 to the standalone financial statements) Our key audit procedures around revenue recognition included, but were not limited to, the following: The revenue of the Company consists primarily of sale of food products that are sold through distributors, modern trade and direct sale channels amongst others. • Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies of the Company including those relating to rebates and trade discounts, by evaluating compliance with the applicable accounting standards. Revenue is recognized when the control of products is transferred to the customer and there is no unfulfilled obligation. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the key controls with respect to revenue recognition including general and specific information technology controls. Owing to the volume of sales transactions, size of the distribution network and varied terms of contracts with customers, revenue is determined to be an area involving significant risk in line with the requirements of the Standards on Auditing and hence, requiring significant auditor attention. • Performed substantive testing on selected samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts, invoices, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts, wherever applicable. The Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator and this could create an incentive for revenue to be overstated or recognised before control has been transferred. • Understood and evaluated the Companys process for recording of the accruals for discounts and rebates and ongoing incentive schemes and on a test basis, verified the year end provisions made in respect of such schemes. Considering the aforesaid significance to our audit and the external stakeholders, revenue recognition has been considered as a key audit matter for the current years audit. • Performed analytical review procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify any unusual and/or material variances. • Performed confirmation and alternative procedures on selected invoices outstanding as at the year end. • Tested a select sample of revenue transactions recorded before the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue has been recognised in the appropriate financial period. • Tested a sample of manual journal entries posted to revenue ledgers to identify any unusual items. • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements in respect of revenue recognition in accordance with the applicable requirements.

Related Party Transactions (refer note 3 and note 12 to the standalone Financial statements) Our key audit procedures around related party transactions included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company has entered into several transactions Related part with related parties during the year ended 31 March 2024 and also has outstanding balances as at the year end. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the key controls to identify and disclose related party relationships and transactions in accordance with the relevant accounting standards. We identified related party transactions as a key audit matter due to the risk with respect to completeness of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements due to a volume of such transactions, recoverability of balances outstanding, compliance with statutory regulations governing related party transactions such as the Companies Act, 2013. • On a sample basis, inspected relevant ledgers, agreements and other information that may indicate the existence of related party relationships or transactions. We also assessed the completeness of related parties with reference to the various statutory registers and declarations maintained by the Companys management. • Verified the managements assessment of recoverability of dues from related parties by reference to underlying supporting documents such as valuation of underlying assets of such entities and settlement of such transactions subsequent to the balance sheet date. • On a sample basis, tested the Companys assessment of related party transactions for arms length pricing. • Considered the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements of related party relationships and transactions in accordance with the requirements of applicable accounting standard.

Valuation, accuracy, completeness and disclosures pertaining to Trade Receivables (refer note 13). Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: • Trade receivables constitute material component of Financial Statement. Correctness, completeness, and valuation are critical for reflecting true and fair financial results of operations. • We evaluated the companys procedures for recognizing and measuring trade receivables to ensure that they are accurately stated in the financial statements. • We focused on the recoverability of trade receivables, especially in situations where significant amounts are overdue or there is evidence of potential credit risks. We also assessed the companys assessment of collectability, reviewed supporting documentation, and evaluated the adequacy of any impairment provisions. • We assessed the adequacy and accuracy of the disclosure related to trade receivables in the financial statements.

Cash in Hand (refer note 15 (a)) Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: • We evaluated the companys procedures for recognizing and measuring cash receivables to ensure that they are accurately stated in the financial statements. • We have obtained an understanding of companys cash generation from revenue from operation. Major reason for generation of cash is the nature of business of company as explained to us. • We have evaluated that significant cash in hand is not deposited in bank due to receipt of currency in small denominations coins, soiled notes and cannot be exchanged from money exchanger due to high commission rate being charged by them.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken based on these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and its joint operations which are companies incorporated in India and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) The Company being a limited company, the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in respect of whether the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act is not applicable; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11, as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(iv) Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, and in absence of defined control reports we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

e. The Company has not proposed, declared and paid any dividend during the year.

Accordingly reporting under Rule 11 is not applicable to the Company.