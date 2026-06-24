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Crazy Snacks Ltd Share Price Live

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Option

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Crazy Snacks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Crazy Snacks Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jun, 2026|10:17 PM
Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 76.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 76.13%

Non-Promoter- 23.86%

Institutions: 23.86%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Crazy Snacks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1.71

1.71

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

24.71

20.14

Net Worth

26.42

21.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

127.59

89.13

74.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

127.59

89.13

74.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.48

0.05

3.56

Crazy Snacks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,157.8

33.225,06,994.82,9301.915,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,382.05

77.32,66,502.681,114.110.876,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

506.55

61.471,71,330.21787.910.34,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,261.95

49.481,26,743.69685.471.724,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

819.5

54.821,06,401.863360.492,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Crazy Snacks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Navin Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Upma Agrawal

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Swedit Garg

Independent Director

Roopali Mittal

Independent Director

Vandana Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Shrivastava

Registered Office

Shri Pramodaay Bhawan 10 Park-,

Road Officers Residence Lane,

Uttar Pradesh - 273001

Tel: +91 98380 76426

Website: http://www.crazy.org.in

Email: secretarial@crazy.org.in

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Crazy Snacks Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Crazy Snacks Ltd share price today?

The Crazy Snacks Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Crazy Snacks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crazy Snacks Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crazy Snacks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crazy Snacks Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crazy Snacks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crazy Snacks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crazy Snacks Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Crazy Snacks Ltd?

Crazy Snacks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crazy Snacks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crazy Snacks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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