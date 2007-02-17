Crazy Snacks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.71
1.71
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
24.71
20.14
Net Worth
26.42
21.85
Minority Interest
Debt
23.8
24.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
50.22
46.62
Fixed Assets
11.5
10.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.53
10.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0
Networking Capital
25.26
19.8
Inventories
4.04
4.6
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.65
4.92
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.16
16.28
Sundry Creditors
-0.82
-3.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.77
-2.62
Cash
2.67
6.25
Total Assets
50.23
46.61
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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