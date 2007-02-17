Credent Connect N Care Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,565
|87.54
|1,23,151.56
|382.4
|0.23
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,008
|134.58
|98,102.97
|203.21
|0.2
|732.9
|91.84
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
829.6
|233.69
|72,313.95
|-14.3
|0.21
|725.73
|53.52
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
886
|335.61
|66,889.29
|47.78
|0.11
|489.45
|122.24
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,394.95
|75.48
|37,506.27
|137.31
|0.04
|1,078.72
|149.23
No Record Found
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