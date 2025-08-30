The 32nd (Thirty second) Annual General Meeting, ( GM) of the Members of om DattFinance Corpora ion Ltd. will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 12.00 Noon through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) . 32nd Annual Report of Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2025) Summary of the proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting of Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2025)