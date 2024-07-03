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Crescentis Capital Ltd Share Price Live

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121
(1.26%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:53:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open121
  • Day's High121
  • 52 Wk High172.03
  • Prev. Close119.5
  • Day's Low121
  • 52 Wk Low 81.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)205.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Crescentis Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹121

Prev. Close

₹119.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.6

Day's High

₹121

Day's Low

₹121

52 Week's High

₹172.03

52 Week's Low

₹81.05

Book Value

₹44.69

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

205.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Crescentis Capital Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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30 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 May 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Crescentis Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Crescentis Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jul-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 25.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Crescentis Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.01

10.01

10.01

10.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.77

25.44

13.35

12.63

Net Worth

29.78

35.45

23.36

22.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.36

-0.89

-2.47

-7.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

1.43

1.91

1.51

1.17

0.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.43

1.91

1.51

1.17

0.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.06

0.5

0.42

0.19

Crescentis Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Crescentis Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Bhaskara Rao Bollineni

Executive Director & MD

Subba Rao Veeravenkata Meka

ED / WTD / CEO / Promoter

Bhavanam Ruthvik Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayanthi Talluri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkataramana Dhulipala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajvir Singh Chhillar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vakkalanka Venkata Krishna Chaitnaya

Registered Office

516 Suneja Tower-I,

District Centre Janakpuri,

Delhi - 110058

Tel: -

Website: http://www.somdattfin.com

Email: compliancesdfl@gmail.com

Registrar Office

B-25/1 First Floor,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638

Website: -

Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com

Summary

Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1993. It is primarily engaged in the activity of proprietary investments in stocks and securities, with its revenue mainly derived fro...
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Reports by Crescentis Capital Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Crescentis Capital Ltd share price today?

The Crescentis Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹121 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crescentis Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crescentis Capital Ltd is ₹205.86 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crescentis Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crescentis Capital Ltd is 0 and 2.67 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crescentis Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crescentis Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crescentis Capital Ltd is ₹81.05 and ₹172.03 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Crescentis Capital Ltd?

Crescentis Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.12%, 3 Years at -15.18%, 1 Year at 26.86%, 6 Month at 13.27%, 3 Month at 7.42% and 1 Month at -2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crescentis Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crescentis Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.02 %

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