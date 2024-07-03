Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹121
Prev. Close₹119.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.6
Day's High₹121
Day's Low₹121
52 Week's High₹172.03
52 Week's Low₹81.05
Book Value₹44.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)205.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.01
10.01
10.01
10.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.77
25.44
13.35
12.63
Net Worth
29.78
35.45
23.36
22.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.36
-0.89
-2.47
-7.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
1.43
1.91
1.51
1.17
0.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.43
1.91
1.51
1.17
0.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.06
0.5
0.42
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Bhaskara Rao Bollineni
Executive Director & MD
Subba Rao Veeravenkata Meka
ED / WTD / CEO / Promoter
Bhavanam Ruthvik Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayanthi Talluri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkataramana Dhulipala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajvir Singh Chhillar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vakkalanka Venkata Krishna Chaitnaya
516 Suneja Tower-I,
District Centre Janakpuri,
Delhi - 110058
Tel: -
Website: http://www.somdattfin.com
Email: compliancesdfl@gmail.com
B-25/1 First Floor,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase II,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-011-26387320/2638
Website: -
Email: shares@rcmcdelhi.com
Summary
Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited was incorporated in October, 1993. It is primarily engaged in the activity of proprietary investments in stocks and securities, with its revenue mainly derived fro...
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Reports by Crescentis Capital Ltd
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