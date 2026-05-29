Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Crescentis Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of Crescentis Capital Limited (Formerly Known as Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited) will be held on Friday 29th May 2026 inter alia to consider the following agenda items: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and Year ended 31st March 2026. 2. To consider and approve the Grant of Equity Shares under ESOS to eligible employees of the Company. 3. Proposal to explore various options for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares and/or other eligible securities through permissible modes including but not limited to preferential issue rights issue qualified institutions placement private placement or any other method or combination thereof subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. 4. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2025. To consider and approve the terms and conditions of CCL ESOS 2025 by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee constituted as compensation committee under Regulation 5 read with Part B of Schedule -I of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations 2021. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Results by the Board and approval of CCL ESOS 2025 terms and conditions by the nomination and remuneration committee u/r 5(3) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve prior Intimation under Regulation 29 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. An introduction to Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited Employees Stock Options scheme 2025. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. With reference to our letter dated: 06th November, 2025 regarding board meeting intimation, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e November 12, 2025 (commenced at 12:45 PM and concluded at 02:00 PM) has considered and approved the following: Unaudited Financial Results (Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2025), Introduction of Som Datt Finance Corporation Limited Employees Stock Option Scheme 2025, upon shareholders approval and Approval for Related Party Transactions to be executed by the Company subject to the Shareholders approval. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 13 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. The un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. 2. Employees stock option scheme 2025. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders adopted by the Board pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives has already been closed from July 01 2025 and will remain closed till 48 hours after the results are made public. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2025 for results and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2025 15 Jul 2025

We hereby inform you that, in accordance with (i) the Letter of Offer dated June 9, 2025, and (ii) the Basis of Allotment finalised in consultation with the Registrar to the Issue and BSE Limited, (the Designated Stock Exchange for the Rights issue), the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e., July 15, 2025, approved the allotment of 70,05,579 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ? 10/- each on a rights basis, at an issue price of ?70/- (including a share premium of ?60/- per Equity Share) to the eligible applicants.

Board Meeting 9 Jun 2025 3 Jun 2025