|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2026
|5 Aug 2026
|Financial Results Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Financial Results Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 30.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2026
|30 Mar 2026
|Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2026
|2 Feb 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.02.2026) Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding submission of financial results for the period ended 31-Dec-2025 in Machine Readable Form / Legible copy. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 10.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jan 2026
|12 Jan 2026
|Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on January 12, 2026 for the allotment of the securities.
|Board Meeting
|23 Dec 2025
|23 Dec 2025
|Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange about Outcome of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting for allotment of 7,173 equity shares pursuant to Silly Monks ESOP scheme 2023.
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|30 Oct 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|3 Nov 2025
|29 Oct 2025
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 03.11.2025)
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