Board Meeting 12 Aug 2026 5 Aug 2026

Financial Results Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.08.2026)

Board Meeting 30 May 2026 22 May 2026

Financial Results Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 30.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.02.2026) Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding submission of financial results for the period ended 31-Dec-2025 in Machine Readable Form / Legible copy. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 10.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on January 12, 2026 for the allotment of the securities.

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2025 23 Dec 2025

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange about Outcome of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting for allotment of 7,173 equity shares pursuant to Silly Monks ESOP scheme 2023.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 30 Oct 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025