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CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED Board Meeting

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16.91
(5.62%)
Sep 11, 2026|04:08:50 PM

Silly Monks CORPORATE ACTIONS

13/09/2025calendar-icon
13/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Aug 20265 Aug 2026
Financial Results Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.08.2026)
Board Meeting30 May 202622 May 2026
Financial Results Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 30.05.2026)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202630 Mar 2026
Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.
Board Meeting5 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.02.2026) Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding submission of financial results for the period ended 31-Dec-2025 in Machine Readable Form / Legible copy. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 10.02.2026)
Board Meeting12 Jan 202612 Jan 2026
Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on January 12, 2026 for the allotment of the securities.
Board Meeting23 Dec 202523 Dec 2025
Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange about Outcome of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting for allotment of 7,173 equity shares pursuant to Silly Monks ESOP scheme 2023.
Board Meeting6 Nov 202530 Oct 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.11.2025)
Board Meeting3 Nov 202529 Oct 2025
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 03.11.2025)

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