Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorEntertainment
Open₹16.1
Prev. Close₹16.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.92
Day's High₹17.25
Day's Low₹14.35
52 Week's High₹28.45
52 Week's Low₹14.61
Book Value₹9.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.4
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.24
10.21
10.21
10.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.4
-1.64
-1.87
1.56
Net Worth
8.84
8.57
8.34
11.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.05
22.21
11.03
8.4
yoy growth (%)
-41.25
101.3
31.37
180.08
Raw materials
-1.04
0.6
4.18
0
As % of sales
7.99
2.71
37.88
0
Employee costs
-3.23
-3.75
-3.24
-1.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.22
1.87
0.95
1.17
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.77
-0.6
-0.32
Tax paid
1.08
-0.69
-0.21
-0.23
Working capital
-2.84
5.93
-3.55
8.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.25
101.3
31.37
180.08
Op profit growth
-277.59
87.22
-8.1
152.02
EBIT growth
-378.99
95.58
-23.59
206.1
Net profit growth
-452.23
57.48
-20.66
259.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
23.08
26.24
22.19
19.36
26.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.08
26.24
22.19
19.36
26.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.13
0.04
0.22
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
476
|11.59
|17,942.67
|611.97
|2.75
|1,423.39
|312.6
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,237.1
|39.86
|12,004.45
|51.6
|0
|1,582.5
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
505.5
|41.68
|9,739.77
|52.6
|0.89
|208.25
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
661.55
|39.19
|8,411.96
|43.7
|1.98
|106.51
|20.33
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
79.36
|122.71
|7,779.25
|47.3
|2.47
|1,780.9
|109.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Ratnakarrao Chepur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prasada Rao Kalluri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rammohan Paruvu
ED / MD / Promoter
Tekulapalli Sanjay Reddy
WTD & Executive Director
Anil Kumar Pallala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Swathi Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Malireddy Sushma sree
301 Ektha Pearl 2-17-89 B P,
Raju Marg Kothaguda Kondapur,
Telangana - 500084
Tel: 91-40-23004518
Website: http://www.sillymonks.com
Email: investor@sillymonks.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Silly Monks Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silly Monks Entertainment Private Limited on September 20, 2013. The status of the Company was changed to ...
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Reports by CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED
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