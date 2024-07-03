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CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED Share Price Live

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16.91
(5.62%)
Sep 11, 2026|04:08:50 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.1
  • Day's High17.25
  • 52 Wk High28.45
  • Prev. Close16.01
  • Day's Low14.35
  • 52 Wk Low 14.61
  • Turnover (lac)8.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.4
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹16.1

Prev. Close

₹16.01

Turnover(Lac.)

₹8.92

Day's High

₹17.25

Day's Low

₹14.35

52 Week's High

₹28.45

52 Week's Low

₹14.61

Book Value

₹9.4

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.4

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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5 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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6 May 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 Sep, 2026|10:37 PM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.04%

Non-Promoter- 49.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.24

10.21

10.21

10.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.4

-1.64

-1.87

1.56

Net Worth

8.84

8.57

8.34

11.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.05

22.21

11.03

8.4

yoy growth (%)

-41.25

101.3

31.37

180.08

Raw materials

-1.04

0.6

4.18

0

As % of sales

7.99

2.71

37.88

0

Employee costs

-3.23

-3.75

-3.24

-1.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.22

1.87

0.95

1.17

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.77

-0.6

-0.32

Tax paid

1.08

-0.69

-0.21

-0.23

Working capital

-2.84

5.93

-3.55

8.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.25

101.3

31.37

180.08

Op profit growth

-277.59

87.22

-8.1

152.02

EBIT growth

-378.99

95.58

-23.59

206.1

Net profit growth

-452.23

57.48

-20.66

259.66

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

23.08

26.24

22.19

19.36

26.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.08

26.24

22.19

19.36

26.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.13

0.04

0.22

0.2

CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

476

11.5917,942.67611.972.751,423.39312.6

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,237.1

39.8612,004.4551.601,582.5747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

505.5

41.689,739.7752.60.89208.2581.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

661.55

39.198,411.9643.71.98106.5120.33

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

79.36

122.717,779.2547.32.471,780.9109.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Ratnakarrao Chepur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prasada Rao Kalluri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rammohan Paruvu

ED / MD / Promoter

Tekulapalli Sanjay Reddy

WTD & Executive Director

Anil Kumar Pallala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Swathi Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Malireddy Sushma sree

Registered Office

301 Ektha Pearl 2-17-89 B P,

Raju Marg Kothaguda Kondapur,

Telangana - 500084

Tel: 91-40-23004518

Website: http://www.sillymonks.com

Email: investor@sillymonks.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Silly Monks Entertainment Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Silly Monks Entertainment Private Limited on September 20, 2013. The status of the Company was changed to ...
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Reports by CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED

Company FAQs

The CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED is ₹23.40 Cr. as of 11 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED is 0 and 1.63 as of 11 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED is ₹14.61 and ₹28.45 as of 11 Sep ‘26
CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.82%, 3 Years at -6.52%, 1 Year at -3.26%, 6 Month at -0.93%, 3 Month at -12.89% and 1 Month at -0.74%.
The shareholding pattern of CRESTO TECHNO LIMITED is as follows:
Promoters - 50.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.96 %

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