To convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members on Thursday, 27th November 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to approve the items mentioned above. Other details regarding the EGM will be disclosed separately. Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 27, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 04.11.2025) Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on November 27, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 21.11.2025) Silly Monks Entertainment Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 27, 2025. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.11.2025)