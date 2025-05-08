To the Members of Silly Monks Entertainment Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Silly Monks Entertainment Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss

(including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the

Material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting

Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profit including comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below as the Key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the Matter was addressed in Audit 1 Recognition of Revenue Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: The recognition of revenue from digital marketing, branding & promotions, multi-channel network & syndication of content has been considered to be critical since the company has entered not multiple contracts with the customers. • Considered the revenue recognition policies of the company in respect of those contracts and assessed the consistent application of these policies in light of the requirements of relevant accounting standards • Tested the transactions close to the year end to check the recognition of revenue in the correct period. The complexity of these contractual terms also requires the company to make judgements in assigning fulfillment of its obligations under the contracts to recognise the revenue in line with the accounting policy adopted and Indian accounting standard 115 • Performed substantive procedures with regard to revenue from digital marketing, syndication, multi-channel network by agreeing to third party information, information received from the customers and other relevant information on a sample basis.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Other Matter

We draw attention to the fact that the previous year financial statements of the Silly Monks Entertainment Limited, have been audited by the other auditor dated May 27, 2024, and opinion expressed by previous auditor is unmodified opinion

Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report there on.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report on in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive Income, cash flows and statement of changes of equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) referred to in Section 133 of Companies Act 2013 read with Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards ) Rules 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the benefits of public interest such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Companies Act 2013, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financials comply statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub section (2) of section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure A"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its financial statements. ii. The Company does not have any derivatives contracts. Further there are no long-term contracts for which provisions for any material foreseeable losses is required to be made. iii. There are no amounts pending that are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund. iv. (a) The management has represented, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on the audit procedures performed by us, which have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b), contain any material mis-statement. v. The company hasnt declared any Dividend for the current year and hence the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail features being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the department of company affairs, in terms of section 143 (11) of the companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For NSVR & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN No.008801S/S200060

V Gangadhara Rao N

Partner

Membership No. 219486

UDIN: 25219486BMIRWT4682

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 08-05-2025

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Silly

Monks Entertainment Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India and the Standard on Auditing prescribed underSection143(10) of theCompaniesAct,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedure selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of internal financial Controls over Financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and(3)provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For NSVR & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN No.008801S/S200060

V Gangadhara Rao N

Partner

Membership No. 219486

UDIN: 25219486BMIRWT4682

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 08-05-2025

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report even date

(i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified once every year. Pursuant to this programme, all Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year. e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company as at 31 March 2025 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii) a) The Company does not hold any tangible inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned {working capital limits/ working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees} by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) (a) The Company has not made investments in and provided advances in the nature of loans to Subsidiaries and Others during the year. Further, the Company has not provided any loans or guarantees or security to any other entity during the year. (b) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given any security or granted any loans during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of advances in the nature of loans, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments, nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended. Accordingly, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. (vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the business activities carried out by the Company.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Services Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. (ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. There are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act) and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the order is not applicable. (x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company) and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) a) In our opinion and based on the information and explanations provided to us, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended) and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the previous statutory auditor resigned during the year. We have obtained and considered the relevant communications from the outgoing auditor and noted that no significant issues, objections, or concerns were raised. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) The Company did not have net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

For NSVR & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN No.008801S/S200060

V Gangadhara Rao N

Partner

Membership No. 219486

UDIN: 25219486BMIRWT4682

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 08-05-2025