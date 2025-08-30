The Board considered and approved the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th September, 2025 We wish to inform you that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the company willl be held on Friday 26th September, 2025 at 12:00 pm. through video Conferencing or other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:30.08.2025) We hereby Submitting Proceedings Of 31st AGM held today 26th September, 2025 , as per regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule-lll of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025) We here by Submitting Scrutinizer Report for the 31st AGM Held on 26th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2025) We are hereby submitting Revised Voting Results of the AGM held on 26th September, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025)