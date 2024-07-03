Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorEntertainment
Open₹1.96
Prev. Close₹2.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹2.06
Day's Low₹1.96
52 Week's High₹3.47
52 Week's Low₹1.33
Book Value₹1.5
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.55
P/E206
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.03
10.03
10.03
10.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.21
4.99
4.15
4.52
Net Worth
15.24
15.02
14.18
14.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
22.48
34.52
55.22
36.12
yoy growth (%)
-34.88
-37.47
52.85
48.97
Raw materials
-0.71
-8.24
-0.52
-0.59
As % of sales
3.19
23.89
0.95
1.64
Employee costs
-3.62
-2.53
-1.19
-1.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.12
1.21
1.67
0.88
Depreciation
-0.41
-0.46
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
-0.33
-0.57
-0.29
Working capital
-2.98
-2.73
1.74
1.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.88
-37.47
52.85
48.97
Op profit growth
-82.43
-5.59
100.07
75.39
EBIT growth
-108.45
-27.92
92.7
57.07
Net profit growth
-112.6
-19.55
86.86
50.2
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
507.05
|13.6
|19,982.06
|218.64
|2.47
|848.48
|312.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
111.12
|82.93
|10,673.29
|-180.9
|1.8
|1,886.7
|109.97
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
965.05
|46.04
|9,476.79
|120.8
|0
|1,487
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
458.9
|39.97
|8,848.03
|74.33
|0
|238.27
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
658.5
|38.83
|8,417.71
|59.06
|1.97
|103.93
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Bal Mukund Tiwari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arpan Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinod Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vandana Birla
37 2nd Flr Rani Jhansi Road,
Motia Khan Paharganj,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 91-11-23552627
Website: http://www.sadhnabroadcast.com
Email: cbnl.delhi@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Crystal Business System Limited, formerly known as Chirau Broadcast Network Limited was incorporated on May 18, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Chirau Broadcast Network Limited to Sadhn...
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Reports by Crystal Business System Ltd
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