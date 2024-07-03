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Crystal Business System Ltd Share Price Live

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2.05
(-0.49%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:55:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.96
  • Day's High2.06
  • 52 Wk High3.47
  • Prev. Close2.06
  • Day's Low1.96
  • 52 Wk Low 1.33
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E206
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.5
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Crystal Business System Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹1.96

Prev. Close

₹2.06

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.34

Day's High

₹2.06

Day's Low

₹1.96

52 Week's High

₹3.47

52 Week's Low

₹1.33

Book Value

₹1.5

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.55

P/E

206

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Crystal Business System Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2025

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30 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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28 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Crystal Business System Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Crystal Business System Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Crystal Business System Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.03

10.03

10.03

10.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.21

4.99

4.15

4.52

Net Worth

15.24

15.02

14.18

14.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

22.48

34.52

55.22

36.12

yoy growth (%)

-34.88

-37.47

52.85

48.97

Raw materials

-0.71

-8.24

-0.52

-0.59

As % of sales

3.19

23.89

0.95

1.64

Employee costs

-3.62

-2.53

-1.19

-1.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.12

1.21

1.67

0.88

Depreciation

-0.41

-0.46

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

-0.33

-0.57

-0.29

Working capital

-2.98

-2.73

1.74

1.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.88

-37.47

52.85

48.97

Op profit growth

-82.43

-5.59

100.07

75.39

EBIT growth

-108.45

-27.92

92.7

57.07

Net profit growth

-112.6

-19.55

86.86

50.2

View Ratios

No Record Found

Crystal Business System Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

507.05

13.619,982.06218.642.47848.48312.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

111.12

82.9310,673.29-180.91.81,886.7109.97

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

965.05

46.049,476.79120.801,487747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

458.9

39.978,848.0374.330238.2781.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

658.5

38.838,417.7159.061.97103.9320.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Crystal Business System Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Bal Mukund Tiwari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arpan Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinod Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vandana Birla

Registered Office

37 2nd Flr Rani Jhansi Road,

Motia Khan Paharganj,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 91-11-23552627

Website: http://www.sadhnabroadcast.com

Email: cbnl.delhi@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Crystal Business System Limited, formerly known as Chirau Broadcast Network Limited was incorporated on May 18, 1994. The name of the Company was changed from Chirau Broadcast Network Limited to Sadhn...
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Reports by Crystal Business System Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Crystal Business System Ltd share price today?

The Crystal Business System Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crystal Business System Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crystal Business System Ltd is ₹20.55 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crystal Business System Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crystal Business System Ltd is 206 and 1.37 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crystal Business System Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crystal Business System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crystal Business System Ltd is ₹1.33 and ₹3.47 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Crystal Business System Ltd?

Crystal Business System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.37%, 3 Years at -27.02%, 1 Year at -23.70%, 6 Month at -0.96%, 3 Month at 19.08% and 1 Month at -25.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crystal Business System Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crystal Business System Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.53 %

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