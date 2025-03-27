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Crystal Business System Ltd EGM

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2.05
(-0.49%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:54:00 PM

Sadhna Broadcast CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM28 Feb 202527 Mar 2025
With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 28th February, 2025 at 12:00 P.M and concluded at 03:.00 P.M at the registered office of the Company: 1. Approval for change in name as made available by Registrar of Companies. 2. Consideration and Approval of the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 27th March, 2025. 3. Appointment of Mr. Vivek Kumar as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. We hereby submit the proceedings of EGM held today i.e., 27th March, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. and concluding at 12:16 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit amendments to MOA and AOA of the Company. We hereby submit the results of e-voting for the resolutions approved at the EGM of the Company held on 27th March, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. through audio visual means. We hereby submit the Scrutinisers Report as received from CS Vivek Kumar dated 28th March, 2025 of e-voting for EGM of the Company held on 27th March, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2025)

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