Board Meeting 15 May 2026 11 May 2026

Crystal Business System Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, a meeting of Board of Directors of Crystal Business System Limited (Formerly known as Sadhna Broadcast Limited) will be held on Friday, 15th May 2026 at 12:00 P.M., at the registered office of the company, inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement, the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 18th May, 2026. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2026 at 12:00 PM and concluded at 06:40 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. Please find enclosed herewith the Copies of the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. 3. Statement on impact of audit qualifications on Annual Financial Results for financial year ended 31st March, 2026. We hereby Submitting the Financial Results of Quarter Ended 31st March,2026 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:15.05.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 29 Jan 2026

Crystal Business System Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Crystal Business System Limited (Formerly known as Sadhna Broadcast Limited) will be held on Tuesday 03rd February 2026 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31th December 2025. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 06th February 2026. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 03rd February, 2026 at 02:00 PM and concluded at 05:30 PM at the registered office of the Company. We hereby submitting un-audited financials for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.02.2026)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Crystal Business System Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of Crystal Business System Limited will be held on Saturday 8thNovember 2025 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to transact the following matters: 1.To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2025. 2.Any other business as may be considered necessary. We further wish to inform you that as per requirement the Trading Window of Equity Shares of the Company shall reopen on 11th November 2025. With reference to the above captioned subject, it is to inform you that following are the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Saturday, 08th November, 2025 at 03:00 PM and concluded at 05:00 PM at the registered office of the Company. 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended 30th September, 2025. 2. The Board reviewed and took on record the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended 30th September, 2025. We are hereby submitting the Financial under regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Reg 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2025 27 Aug 2025

We hereby submitting the outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 27th August, 2025 at 05.00 P.M and concluded at 06.15 P.M at the registered office of the Company.

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025