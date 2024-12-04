iifl-logo-icon 1
Cyient DLM Ltd EGM

599
(-0.37%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Cyient DLM CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon

Cyient DLM: Related News

Cyient DLM Partners with Arcedo Systems for 500 kWp Solar Plant at Mysore Facility

4 Dec 2024|02:53 PM

Arcedo Systems will undertake the design, engineering, installation, and ongoing maintenance of the solar power facility.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Cyient DLM shares worth ₹883 Crore change hands

21 Aug 2024|10:29 AM

As of the June quarter shareholding pattern, the promoter owned 66.66% of Cyient DLM. Domestic mutual funds also own a 16.84% stake.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Cyient DLM wins contract from Boeing to manufacture BDM

30 Jul 2024|03:25 PM

In the previous corresponding quarter, Cyient DLM reported a net profit of ₹5.3 Crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Cyient DLM Q1 net profit jumps 98.10% y-o-y

23 Jul 2024|12:39 PM

In Q1 of this fiscal year, EBITDA remained constant at ₹19.9 Crore. The EBITDA margin was 7.7% in the reporting quarter.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

