considered and approved the following: 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Narayan Singh Rathore (DIN: 10900646) as a Managing Director of the company for a term of 5 Years with effect from January 19, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated 11 November 2024, is attached as per Annexure-1 2. The Proposal of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 23, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. through video conference mode, deemed to be held at the registered office of the Company. We forward herewith Annual Report and Notice of the 31st AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. vide video conferencing mode which will deem to be held at 309, 3rd Floor, V Star Plaza, Plot No. 16, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.08.2025) Dear Sir/ Madam, This is to inform you that the 31st AGM of Deep Diamond India Limited (the Company) was held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means without the physical presence of the members at a common venue, in compliance with the circular(s) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and secretarial standards issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India read along with the circulars issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India in this regards and business(s) mentioned in the Notice dated August 29, 2025 convening the AGM were transacted thereat. In this regard, please find enclosed. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 23/09/2025)