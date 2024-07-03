Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2.15
Prev. Close₹2.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.16
Day's High₹2.15
Day's Low₹2.1
52 Week's High₹10.29
52 Week's Low₹1.65
Book Value₹3.57
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.56
P/E4.59
EPS0.46
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.81
4.81
4.81
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.54
15.62
9.92
4.48
Net Worth
22.35
20.43
14.73
7.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.39
0.51
0.81
1.65
yoy growth (%)
172.38
-36.92
-51.15
-49.52
Raw materials
-0.94
-0.37
-0.64
-1.3
As % of sales
67.53
73.96
80.09
78.91
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.18
-0.19
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.26
0
-0.03
-0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.05
0
0
Working capital
0.56
0.31
-0.43
-2.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
172.38
-36.92
-51.15
-49.52
Op profit growth
-101.21
-24.72
6.07
221.69
EBIT growth
2,827.84
-129.52
45.63
-122.37
Net profit growth
-520.01
67.61
51.59
-126.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
4.25
1.26
2.56
7.67
3.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.25
1.26
2.56
7.67
3.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.24
0.76
1.09
0.25
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.6
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,516.35
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,412
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,388.25
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.45
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson / Executive Director / MD
Narayan Singh Rathore
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO
Laveena Pokharna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh Nandkishore Pherwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kaushal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Vishnoi
506-509 5th Floor Apeksha,
Plot No 256 Main Rd HiranMogri,
Rajasthan - 400056
Tel: 91-22-26174321/65043314
Website: http://www.deepdiamondltd.co.in
Email: deepdiamondindialtd@gmail.com
21 Shakil Niwas,
Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),
Mumbai - 400 093
Tel: 91-22-28262920
Website: www.unisec.in
Email: info@unisec.in
Summary
Deep Diamond India Limited was established in 1994, with the object to engaged in the manufacture and wholesale of gold set jewellery with diamonds. The company also deals in loose diamonds, solitaire...
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Reports by Deep Health AI India Ltd
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