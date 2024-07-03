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Deep Health AI India Ltd Share Price Live

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2.12
(0.47%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:12:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open2.15
  • Day's High2.15
  • 52 Wk High10.29
  • Prev. Close2.11
  • Day's Low2.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1.65
  • Turnover (lac)2.16
  • P/E4.59
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.57
  • EPS0.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Deep Health AI India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹2.15

Prev. Close

₹2.11

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.16

Day's High

₹2.15

Day's Low

₹2.1

52 Week's High

₹10.29

52 Week's Low

₹1.65

Book Value

₹3.57

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.56

P/E

4.59

EPS

0.46

Divi. Yield

0

Deep Health AI India Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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31 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 07 Nov, 2025

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22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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Deep Health AI India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Deep Health AI India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:50 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Oct-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 99.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Deep Health AI India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.81

4.81

4.81

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.54

15.62

9.92

4.48

Net Worth

22.35

20.43

14.73

7.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.39

0.51

0.81

1.65

yoy growth (%)

172.38

-36.92

-51.15

-49.52

Raw materials

-0.94

-0.37

-0.64

-1.3

As % of sales

67.53

73.96

80.09

78.91

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.18

-0.19

-0.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.26

0

-0.03

-0.02

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.05

0

0

Working capital

0.56

0.31

-0.43

-2.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

172.38

-36.92

-51.15

-49.52

Op profit growth

-101.21

-24.72

6.07

221.69

EBIT growth

2,827.84

-129.52

45.63

-122.37

Net profit growth

-520.01

67.61

51.59

-126.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2012

Gross Sales

4.25

1.26

2.56

7.67

3.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.25

1.26

2.56

7.67

3.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.24

0.76

1.09

0.25

0

Deep Health AI India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.6

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,516.35

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,412

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,388.25

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.45

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deep Health AI India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson / Executive Director / MD

Narayan Singh Rathore

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CEO

Laveena Pokharna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh Nandkishore Pherwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kaushal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Vishnoi

Registered Office

506-509 5th Floor Apeksha,

Plot No 256 Main Rd HiranMogri,

Rajasthan - 400056

Tel: 91-22-26174321/65043314

Website: http://www.deepdiamondltd.co.in

Email: deepdiamondindialtd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

21 Shakil Niwas,

Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri (E),

Mumbai - 400 093

Tel: 91-22-28262920

Website: www.unisec.in

Email: info@unisec.in

Summary

Deep Diamond India Limited was established in 1994, with the object to engaged in the manufacture and wholesale of gold set jewellery with diamonds. The company also deals in loose diamonds, solitaire...
Read More

Reports by Deep Health AI India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Deep Health AI India Ltd share price today?

The Deep Health AI India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Health AI India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Health AI India Ltd is ₹30.56 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deep Health AI India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deep Health AI India Ltd is 4.59 and 0.59 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deep Health AI India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Health AI India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Health AI India Ltd is ₹1.65 and ₹10.29 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Deep Health AI India Ltd?

Deep Health AI India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.20%, 3 Years at -34.79%, 1 Year at -50.70%, 6 Month at -75.15%, 3 Month at -20.68% and 1 Month at -14.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deep Health AI India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deep Health AI India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.03 %
Institutions - 0.35 %
Public - 99.62 %

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