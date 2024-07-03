Deep Health AI India Ltd Summary

Deep Diamond India Limited was established in 1994, with the object to engaged in the manufacture and wholesale of gold set jewellery with diamonds. The company also deals in loose diamonds, solitaires, and gold frames. It offers Pendants, Nose pins, Rings, Bangles, Earrings, Pendant sets, Necklace sets, Bracelets, and others.From financial year 2022-23, the Company has also started business of providing consultancy service to Pharmaceutical Industry.



During year 2023, Company diversified its business into pharmaceuticals business with professional management team at its Board. Located in Mumbai, Deep Diamond India is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and marketing innovative drugs and therapies to address unmet medical needs. Their product portfolio includes prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and medical devices.The Company provide support services such as services relating to organizing medical camps, patients assistant services, field counselling, patient screening etc., provide consultation and support pertaining to drug delivery, Supply chain management and provide information relating to medicines, drug management to avoid loss, expiry including consultation for any disease.



The company collaborates with academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and other pharmaceutical companies to identify and develop new drug targets. Their target market includes patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals. The company employs marketing and advertising strategies to raise awareness about their products.



They face competition from established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech companies. Company acquired 100% equity stake in M/s Microcure Biotech Private Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2025. On 19 September 2025, Company came up with a public issue of 9,61,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each and raised Rs 39.98 Crore.