iifl-logo

Deep Health AI India Ltd Company Summary

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
2.11
(-0.47%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Deep Health AI India Ltd Summary

Deep Diamond India Limited was established in 1994, with the object to engaged in the manufacture and wholesale of gold set jewellery with diamonds. The company also deals in loose diamonds, solitaires, and gold frames. It offers Pendants, Nose pins, Rings, Bangles, Earrings, Pendant sets, Necklace sets, Bracelets, and others.From financial year 2022-23, the Company has also started business of providing consultancy service to Pharmaceutical Industry.

During year 2023, Company diversified its business into pharmaceuticals business with professional management team at its Board. Located in Mumbai, Deep Diamond India is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and marketing innovative drugs and therapies to address unmet medical needs. Their product portfolio includes prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and medical devices.The Company provide support services such as services relating to organizing medical camps, patients assistant services, field counselling, patient screening etc., provide consultation and support pertaining to drug delivery, Supply chain management and provide information relating to medicines, drug management to avoid loss, expiry including consultation for any disease.

The company collaborates with academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and other pharmaceutical companies to identify and develop new drug targets. Their target market includes patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals. The company employs marketing and advertising strategies to raise awareness about their products.

They face competition from established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech companies. Company acquired 100% equity stake in M/s Microcure Biotech Private Limited, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2025. On 19 September 2025, Company came up with a public issue of 9,61,00,000 equity shares of Re 1 each and raised Rs 39.98 Crore.
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.