The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 31st October 2025 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of Re. 0.10/- (10%) per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 1/- each for the Quarter ended 30th September 2025. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 30th November 2025.