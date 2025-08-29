2:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DEEP DIAMOND INDIA LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DEEP DIAMOND INDIA LTD (539559) RECORD DATE 29/08/2025 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for cash at Premium of Rs. 3.16 on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/08/2025 DR-704/2025-2026 Note: Full amount of Issue Price of Rs.4.16 per Equity Share is payable on Application. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.08.2025)