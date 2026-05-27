Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

Deep Health AI India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Deep Diamond India Limited will be held on Wednesday May 27 2026 at the Registered office of the Company to consider and approve: a. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2026 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Further in view of the ensuing Board meeting the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has already been closed for all Directors/ KMPs/Designated Employees/ Connected Person of the Company from April 01 2026 and will remain closed up to 48(Forty-Eight) hours after the declaration of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2026 (both days inclusive). Further to our prior intimation dated May 22, 2026, regarding the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Shamrock Industrial Company Limited (the Company), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, has deferred the agenda item pertaining to consideration and approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Draft Statutory Auditors Report thereon, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Due to paucity of time and in order to seek certain further clarifications from the Management, the aforesaid financial results could not be considered and approved at the said meeting. Accordingly, the matter stands deferred and shall now be taken up for consideration on Friday, May 29, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 4 May 2026 28 Apr 2026

Deep Health AI India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds through issue of Equity Shares on Rights basis to the existing shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder the Securities and Exchange Board of India (ICDR) Regulations 2018. Deep Health AI India Ltd has informed BSE that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 04/05/2026 , considered and approved Raising of funds through issue of Equity Shares on Rights basis to the existing shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:04.05.2026)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2026 1 Apr 2026

In accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in a Meeting held on Wednesday, April 01, 2026, approved the filing of an application under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 for striking off of Microcure Biotech Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, which is not carrying on any business operations and does not qualify as a material subsidiary of the Company.

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2026 24 Feb 2026

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR, 2015, the Board at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 24, 2026, through video Conferencing, considered and approved the following: 1. Change in Registered Office of the Company from One State to Another 2. The proposal for increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders of the company. 3. Approved the postal ballot notice for the proposal of Increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs.15,00,00,000 to Rs.50,00,00,000. The notice of the said Postal Ballot shall be submitted to the BSE in due course in compliance with provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, simultaneously with its dispatch to the shareholders of the Company. 4. Took note of COI for change of name of the Company from Deep Diamond India Limited to Deep Health AI India Limited w.e.f. 17.02.2026 received from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Deep Diamond India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, the Board at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, February 11, 2026, through video Conferencing, inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2025, along with Limited Review Report pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2025 16 Dec 2025

This is to inform you that pursuant to Reg 30 of the Listing Regulations the Board at its meeting i.e. Tuesday 16/12/2025 considered & approved the following: 1. Proposal to change name of the Company from Deep Diamond India Limited to either Deep Health India Limited /Deep Health AI India Limited /such other name as may be approved by the ROC, upon the approval of relevant authorities & consequent Alteration of the relevant clauses of MOA & AOA of the Company pursuant to name change, subject to the approval of members. 2. The variation in the objects and utilisation of proceeds thereof & ratification of the deviations to the extent already undertaken in respect of the Rights Issue offered to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as allotted by the Right Issue Committee of the Company on 6/10/2025 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 3. Considered and approved the draft postal ballot notice for seeking approval of Shareholders

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 13 Nov 2025

Outcome of Board meeting of the Company held today i.e., Thursday, November 13, 2025 after due deliberation, and approved the following: 1. Companys proposed strategic entry into the AI-based healthcare sector, leveraging facial scan technology for early detection, diagnostics, and wellness solutions. 2. Roadmap and launch plan for the above initiative, targeted to be rolled out within the next 45 days. 3. Approved the launch of new AI-driven wellness platform.

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2025 24 Oct 2025

Deep Diamond India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Deep Diamond India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve consider and discuss the following business: a) To consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposal for declaration and payment of an interim dividend to the shareholders of the Company. b) To deliberate, consider and approve, if deemed appropriate, the proposal for subscribing to equity shares of Ferry Automotives Pvt. Ltd., (Associate of the Company) by converting existing loan granted by the Company. Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held Today I.E., Friday, October 31, 2025 1. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 31st October 2025 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of Re. 0.10/- (10%) per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 1/- each for the Quarter ended 30th September 2025. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 30th November 2025. 2. Further pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, November 07, 2025, has been fixed as Record Date for to the purpose of determining the names of members eligible to receive the aforesaid Interim Dividend. 3. After detailed discussions, the Board decided to defer the matter related to the proposal for subscribing to equity shares of Ferry Automotives Private Limited (an Associate Company) by way of conversion of the existing loan granted to the said Company to a subsequent date to enable further discussions and clarifications with the Associate Company on the proposal. Any further updates in this regard will be intimated to the stock exchange(s) as and when required. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby wish to inform you the following: 1. Declaration and Payment of Interim Dividend 2.Record Date for Determining Eligibility for Interim Dividend 3. Proposal for Subscription to Equity Shares of Ferry Automotives Pvt. Ltd. (Associate Company) by Conversion of Existing Loan (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2025)

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2025 14 Oct 2025

Deep Diamond India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve consider and discuss the following business: Outcome of Board meeting of the Company held today i.e., Friday, October 17, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 17.10.2025) a) To deliberate and approve the Companys proposed strategic entry into the AI-based healthcare sector leveraging facial scan technology for early detection diagnostics and wellness solutions. b) To consider and approve the proposed roadmap and launch plan for the aforesaid initiative targeted to be rolled out within the next 45 days. c) To transact any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2025 1 Oct 2025

Deep Diamond India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Outcome of Board meeting of the Company held today i.e., Tuesday, October 07, 2025 along with Un-audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/10/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2025 28 Aug 2025

considered and approved the following: 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Narayan Singh Rathore (DIN: 10900646) as a Managing Director of the company for a term of 5 Years with effect from January 19, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated 11 November 2024, is attached as per Annexure-1 2. The Proposal of Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 23, 2025, at 12:00 P.M. through video conference mode, deemed to be held at the registered office of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025