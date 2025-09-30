|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2025
|15 Sep 2025
|AGM 30/09/2025 SER Industries Limited hereby informs regarding the Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for a term of 5 years. The Proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September 2025 are attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) The Voting Results along with the Scrutinisers Report in respect of the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, September 30,2025, are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.10.2025) SER Industries Limited hereby informs regarding the regularisation of Directors of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2025) SER Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Revised Proceedings of 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2025)
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