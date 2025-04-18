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Desi Farms India Limited Share Price Live

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612.3
(-1.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open612.3
  • Day's High612.3
  • 52 Wk High793.05
  • Prev. Close624.75
  • Day's Low612.3
  • 52 Wk Low 103.12
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E292.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.2
  • EPS2.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Desi Farms India Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

₹612.3

Prev. Close

₹624.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.06

Day's High

₹612.3

Day's Low

₹612.3

52 Week's High

₹793.05

52 Week's Low

₹103.12

Book Value

₹2.2

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.62

P/E

292.97

EPS

2.09

Divi. Yield

0

Desi Farms India Limited Corporate Action

15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2025

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Desi Farms India Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Desi Farms India Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:33 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.70%

Institutions: 0.70%

Non-Institutions: 43.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Desi Farms India Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.95

-0.56

-0.44

-0.3

Net Worth

0.04

0.43

0.55

0.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0

yoy growth (%)

18.49

-92.42

780.08

0.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.22

0.01

-0.15

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.09

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

0

0

Working capital

-0.11

-0.56

0.23

0.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.49

-92.42

780.08

0.51

Op profit growth

-34.4

29.38

10.89

-49.06

EBIT growth

-1,250.66

-112.72

377.5

-90.67

Net profit growth

-760.73

-119.86

457.23

-92

View Ratios

No Record Found

Desi Farms India Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

445.35

27.7633,918.65258.230.992,256.84169.24

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

439.35

93.6832,894.979.802,671.67134.37

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

184.25

74.920,414.74130.040.11177.443.77

Shadowfax Technologies Ltd

SHADOWFAX

203.35

103.2211,890.9455.2701,205.8129.94

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

4,653.35

40.511,042.443.220.541,533.47771.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Desi Farms India Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Narendra Goel

Independent Director

Om Narayan Singh

Independent Director

Aarti J Juneja

Additional Director

Anil Kumar

Additional Director

Sunil Shahi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ronak Jain

Non Executive Director

Arvind Sampat Khot

Registered Office

H No 452 G No 537 Chaskaman,

Punarvasan KhandaleBurunjiwadi,

Maharashtra - 412208

Tel: 91-80-27204463

Website: http://www.serindustries.co.in

Email: info@serindustries.co.in

Registrar Office

6-10 Haji Mosa Patr.,

No.20 Dr.E.Moses Rd., Mahalakshmi,

Mumbai - 400011

Tel: 91-22-66568484/66568

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

SER Industries Limited was incorporated in 1963 in Bangalore. The Company provides freight transportation and logistics services. It is a pioneer in bulk movement of goods for providing the maximum nu...
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Reports by Desi Farms India Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Desi Farms India Limited share price today?

The Desi Farms India Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹612.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Desi Farms India Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Desi Farms India Limited is ₹60.62 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Desi Farms India Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Desi Farms India Limited is 292.97 and 277.94 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Desi Farms India Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Desi Farms India Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Desi Farms India Limited is ₹103.12 and ₹793.05 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Desi Farms India Limited?

Desi Farms India Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 493.77%, 6 Month at -6.84%, 3 Month at -15.55% and 1 Month at -1.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Desi Farms India Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Desi Farms India Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 55.30 %
Institutions - 0.71 %
Public - 44.00 %

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