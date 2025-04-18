Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorLogistics
Open₹612.3
Prev. Close₹624.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹612.3
Day's Low₹612.3
52 Week's High₹793.05
52 Week's Low₹103.12
Book Value₹2.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.62
P/E292.97
EPS2.09
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.95
-0.56
-0.44
-0.3
Net Worth
0.04
0.43
0.55
0.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.06
0
yoy growth (%)
18.49
-92.42
780.08
0.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.22
0.01
-0.15
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.09
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
0
0
Working capital
-0.11
-0.56
0.23
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.49
-92.42
780.08
0.51
Op profit growth
-34.4
29.38
10.89
-49.06
EBIT growth
-1,250.66
-112.72
377.5
-90.67
Net profit growth
-760.73
-119.86
457.23
-92
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
445.35
|27.76
|33,918.65
|258.23
|0.99
|2,256.84
|169.24
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
439.35
|93.68
|32,894.9
|79.8
|0
|2,671.67
|134.37
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
184.25
|74.9
|20,414.74
|130.04
|0.11
|177.4
|43.77
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd
SHADOWFAX
203.35
|103.22
|11,890.94
|55.27
|0
|1,205.81
|29.94
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
4,653.35
|40.5
|11,042.4
|43.22
|0.54
|1,533.47
|771.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Narendra Goel
Independent Director
Om Narayan Singh
Independent Director
Aarti J Juneja
Additional Director
Anil Kumar
Additional Director
Sunil Shahi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ronak Jain
Non Executive Director
Arvind Sampat Khot
H No 452 G No 537 Chaskaman,
Punarvasan KhandaleBurunjiwadi,
Maharashtra - 412208
Tel: 91-80-27204463
Website: http://www.serindustries.co.in
Email: info@serindustries.co.in
6-10 Haji Mosa Patr.,
No.20 Dr.E.Moses Rd., Mahalakshmi,
Mumbai - 400011
Tel: 91-22-66568484/66568
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
SER Industries Limited was incorporated in 1963 in Bangalore. The Company provides freight transportation and logistics services. It is a pioneer in bulk movement of goods for providing the maximum nu...
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Reports by Desi Farms India Limited
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