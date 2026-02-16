Please find Attached Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for seeking approval of the members of the company for the resolutions as set out in the Notice. EGM 20/02/2026 Corrigendum to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting is attached. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 16.02.2026) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on February 20,2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :20.02.2026) Please find Attached Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 20,2026. Please find Attached Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 20,2026. Please find Attached Voting Results and Scutinisers Report for the Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 20,2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2026)