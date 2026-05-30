Board Meeting 30 May 2026 26 May 2026

Audited Results Desi Farms India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2026.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 11 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th February, 2026 have inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd January 2026.

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2025 16 Dec 2025

Increase in Authorised Capital & Preferential Issue of shares SER Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the matters/agendas as set out in the attached Intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 16/12/2025) The Board Meeting to be held on 24/12/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 24.12.2025) SER Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve a)To consider and evaluate a proposal issuance of equity shares or any eligible securities or a combination thereof through a preferential issue on a private placement basis or through any other permissible mode as may be considered appropriate subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the Company and to approve such ancillary actions in relation to the above as may be required. b)To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairperson including matters incidental ancillary or consequential to the above items. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 15.01.2026) Please find attached the outcome of board meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.01.2026)

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2025 5 Dec 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has passed circular resolution dated December 05,2025 for: 1. Appointment of Mr. Bhavesh M. Rathod, Chartered Accountant (Membership No. 119158) and IBBI Registered Valuer having Reg. No.:IBBI/RV/06/2019/10708 to do valuation of shares of the company for issue of shares under preferential issue.

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2025 19 Nov 2025

SER Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To finalize and execute the term sheet in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

SER Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2025; Increase in Authorized capital of the company and Other Agendas as mentioned. The Board has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quater and Half year ended 30th September 2025. The Board has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quater and half year ended 30th September 2025 and other businesses details mentioned herein. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.11.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2025 24 Jun 2025