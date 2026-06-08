iifl-logo

Desi Farms India Limited Management Discussions

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
612.3
(-1.99%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Desi Farms India Limited Share Price Management Discussions

1. Performance, Management Discussion and Analysis.

The turnover of the Company compared to the previous year is less due to reduced demand for long distance movement of agricultural produce and fertilizers by road and due to draught.

The performance for the current year is low due to drought & floods in many parts of the Country. The business was reduced comparatively and the operational expenses remained high; hence the loss.

The Board of Directors do not visualize upward results during the next Financial Year based on the operations for the last 3 months which is lower compared to previous year.

2. Adequacy of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements.

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

3. Details of Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators, Courts and Tribunals.

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

4. Internal Complaint Committee under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal ) Act, 2013 :

The Company has formed Internal Complaint Committee under Sexual Harassment of Women a Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and no complaint was received during the year 2015-16.

5. Statutory Disclosures :

None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified as per provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Your Directors have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.