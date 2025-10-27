To the members of Dhani Services Limited

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements ofDhani Services Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2025, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of cash flows and the standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the IndianAccountingStandardsprescribedundersection133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (hereinafter referred as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its standalone loss (financialperformance including other comprehensive income), its standalone cash flows and the standalone changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

As per the details outlined in note 54 of the standalone financial statements, the Companys Board of Directors have approved a composite Scheme of Arrangement inter-alia involving Amalgamation of the Company along with its certain subsidiary companies with and into Yaari Digital Integrated Services Limited ("Amalgamated Company"/ "Resulting Company "Yaari"). This proposed arrangement scheme is subject to all applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, including approval from the stock exchanges, SEBI, shareholders and creditors of the Company and the jurisdictional bench of the NCLT.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter of emphasis

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report and management discussion and analysis included in the annual report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors responsibilities for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: A. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

B. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls C. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

D. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. E. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters, if any, that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, were audited by the predecessor statutory auditors of the Company, who expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements dated May 17, 2024. Accordingly, we do not express any opinion, as the case may be, on the figures reported in the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable to the Company.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act and based on our audit, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of cash flows and the standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2025 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - refer note 37 to the Standalone Financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2025. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except for an amount of Rs. 13.25 lakh in respect of unclaimed dividends, as disclosed in note 18(i) to the Standalone Financial Statements. iv. Reporting on rule 11(e): (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. During the year, the Company has not declared/paid dividend. Accordingly, reporting under section 123 of the Act is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) During the year, the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management at regular intervals based on the programme of verification in a phased manner which in our opinion is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed during such physical verification conducted by the Company during the year.

(c) The Company does not hold any immovable properties. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has neither revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) nor intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order (b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financialinstitutions.Accordingly,reporting paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. under (iii) During the year, the Company has made investments in certain companies and has granted inter-company loans to group companies. Other than this, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) During the year, the Company has granted Inter-company loans to its subsidiaries as stated below:

Particulars Loans (Intercorporate deposits) ( in Lakhs) Provided during the year ( in Lakhs) Balance outstanding as at March 31, 2025 (Including interest accrued) ( in Lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiaries 19,172.25 27,857.49 - Parties other than subsidiaries, associates and joint venture - -

explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the (b) Accordingtotheinformation opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given and investments made by the Company during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. In one case, loan including interest thereon is repayable on demand.

(c) According to the information and explanations giventousand examinationof the records of the thebasis our

Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated and the receipts of principal and interests are regular. In one case, loan and interest thereon is repayable on demand. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the regularity of such loan and interest thereon.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans granted.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not extended / granted fresh loans during the year to the respective parties to settle the dues of the existing loans.

(f) Based on our verification of records of the Company and information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advance in nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms of repayment. During previous reporting periods, the Company had granted a loan, repayable on demand, to one of its subsidiaries, amounting to Rs. 542.85 lakhs (including interest accrued) as at March 31, 2025, constituting 1.95% of the total loans outstanding at the year end.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted deposits or deemed deposits to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under, are applicable. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(v) is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act, for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable (vii) In respect of statutory dues: (a) The Company is generally regular in depositingundisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Based on the verification carried out by us on test basis, there are no arrears of statutory dues outstanding as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date, they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Value Added Tax or cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except as below:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount in R Lakhs Amount paid under protest (R Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 101.64 4.26 Financial Year 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,016.92 - Financial Year 2017-18 Honble High Court The Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 50.45 2.24 Financial Year 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner (GST) The Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 236.95 11.28 Financial Year 2017-18 Commissioner (GST) The Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 84.58 4.16 Financial Year 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner (GST) The Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Service Tax 2.38 0.12 Financial Year 2019-20 Commissioner (GST)

(viii) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(viii) is not applicable. (ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. Accordingly, reporting under para 3(ix)(b) is not applicable.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year. The term loans availed by the Company and outstanding at the beginning of the year, were applied by the Company for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) The Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis during the year. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) We report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting underpara 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) We report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting underpara 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting on para 3(x)(a) is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting on (xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as (b) Duringtheyear,noreportunder sub-section prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on para 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting (xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued during the year and pertaining to the year under audit. (xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactionswith its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion and based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, the Company qualifies to fall under the category of a core investment company ("CIC") and does not require registration in terms of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, consideringitspresentbusinessactivities which consist of making investments in group companies and providing loans to such Group companies. (Refer Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements).

(b) As represented to us, the Company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities as a core investment company, however, it is not required to be registered with the RBI (Refer Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements).

(c) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India however, it is not required to be registered with RBI (Refer Note 42 to the Standalone Financial Statements).

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions,2016) does not have more than one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs. 3,786.70 lakhs in the current financial year. The Company did not incur cash loss in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. The previous statutory auditors of the Company completed their tenure of appointment during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neithergiveanyguaranteenoranyassurancethat liabilitiesfalling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year as required under section 135(6) of the said Act, as follows. This matter has been disclosed in Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Financial year Amount unspent on Corporate Social Responsibility activities for "Ongoing Projects" Amount Transferred to Special Account within 30 days from the end of the Financial Year Amount Transferred after the due date (a) (b) (c) (d) 2024-2025 Rs. 41.39 lakhs Rs. 41.39 lakhs (Refer Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements) Nil (Refer Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements)

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Dhani Services Limited for the year ended March 31, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of

Act") Sub-section 3 ofSection 143of the CompaniesAct, 2013("the

We have audited the internal financial controls over financialreporting of Dhani Services Limited Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financialstatements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company internal control stated in the guidance note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation ofreliablefinancialinformation, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timelydetection dispositionof the unauthorizedacquisition, use,or Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

reporting Inherentlimitations of

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions,or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our informationand according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.