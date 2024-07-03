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Dhani Services Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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51.06
(-8.87%)
Oct 27, 2025|05:30:00 AM

Dhani Services Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Dhani Services Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹56.31

Prev. Close

₹56.03

Turnover(Lac.)

₹11,406.54

Day's High

₹56.31

Day's Low

₹50.39

52 Week's High

₹76.48

52 Week's Low

₹50.39

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,316.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dhani Services Ltd Merged Corporate Action

22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2025

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22 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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14 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Dhani Services Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Dhani Services Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:56 AM
Sep-2025Sep-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.20%

Foreign: 5.20%

Indian: 28.71%

Non-Promoter- 21.34%

Institutions: 21.34%

Non-Institutions: 40.23%

Custodian: 4.51%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Dhani Services Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

223.23

121.64

121.64

-340.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,585.34

5,633.59

5,647.16

6,143.29

Net Worth

5,808.57

5,755.23

5,768.8

5,803.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

311.48

38.12

130.92

306.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

394.77

422.85

608.53

1,434.44

1,311.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

394.77

422.85

608.53

1,434.44

1,311.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

92.11

56.49

131.2

30.98

52.44

Dhani Services Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

871.1

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,674.6

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.5

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.86

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhani Services Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman & WTD

Gurbans Singh

ED / WTD / CEO / COO

Divyesh B Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

AMIT AJIT GANDHI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swati Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aishwarya Katoch

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prem Prakash Mirdha

Company Secretary

Mr. Ram Mehar

Registered Office

1/1E First Floor East Patel,

Nagar,

New Delhi - 110008

Tel: 91-011-30252900

Website: http://www.dhani.com

Email: ram.g@indiabulls.com; helpdesk@indiabulls.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Dhani Services Limited was initially incorporated as GPF Securities Private Limited on June 9, 1995 as a private limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to Orbis Securities Private Limite...
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Reports by Dhani Services Ltd Merged

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