Dhani Services Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹56.31
Prev. Close₹56.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,406.54
Day's High₹56.31
Day's Low₹50.39
52 Week's High₹76.48
52 Week's Low₹50.39
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,316.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
223.23
121.64
121.64
-340.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,585.34
5,633.59
5,647.16
6,143.29
Net Worth
5,808.57
5,755.23
5,768.8
5,803.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
311.48
38.12
130.92
306.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
394.77
422.85
608.53
1,434.44
1,311.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
394.77
422.85
608.53
1,434.44
1,311.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
92.11
56.49
131.2
30.98
52.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
871.1
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,674.6
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.5
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.86
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman & WTD
Gurbans Singh
ED / WTD / CEO / COO
Divyesh B Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
AMIT AJIT GANDHI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swati Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aishwarya Katoch
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prem Prakash Mirdha
Company Secretary
Mr. Ram Mehar
1/1E First Floor East Patel,
Nagar,
New Delhi - 110008
Tel: 91-011-30252900
Website: http://www.dhani.com
Email: ram.g@indiabulls.com; helpdesk@indiabulls.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Dhani Services Limited was initially incorporated as GPF Securities Private Limited on June 9, 1995 as a private limited Company. The name of the Company was changed to Orbis Securities Private Limite...
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Reports by Dhani Services Ltd Merged
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.