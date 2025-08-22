AGM 23/09/2025 This is to inform that Thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. please refer attachment for further details. This is to inform that Thirtieth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 11:30 A.M. Please refer the attachment for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.08.2025) Please find attached proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 23/09/2025) Please find the attached voting results and scrutinizers report. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 24/09/2025)