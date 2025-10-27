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Dhani Services Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

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51.06
(-8.87%)
Oct 27, 2025|05:30:00 AM

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Dhani Services FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

311.48

38.12

130.92

306.67

Other operating items

Operating

311.48

38.12

130.92

306.67

Capital expenditure

-114.73

-4.64

-3.29

-9.84

Free cash flow

196.75

33.48

127.63

296.82

Equity raised

1,810.9

402.42

442.23

447.89

Investing

1,308.7

53.1

0

-12.58

Financing

1,457.63

1,096.21

877.32

612.86

Dividends paid

32.02

32.02

87.71

79.59

Net in cash

4,806

1,617.23

1,534.89

1,424.58

Dhani Services : related Articles

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