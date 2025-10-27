Dhani Services Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
311.48
38.12
130.92
306.67
Other operating items
Operating
311.48
38.12
130.92
306.67
Capital expenditure
-114.73
-4.64
-3.29
-9.84
Free cash flow
196.75
33.48
127.63
296.82
Equity raised
1,810.9
402.42
442.23
447.89
Investing
1,308.7
53.1
0
-12.58
Financing
1,457.63
1,096.21
877.32
612.86
Dividends paid
32.02
32.02
87.71
79.59
Net in cash
4,806
1,617.23
1,534.89
1,424.58
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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