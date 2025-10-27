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Dhani Services Ltd Merged Key Ratios

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51.06
(-8.87%)
Oct 27, 2025|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

0

0

0

0

RoNW

0

0

0

0

RoA

0

0

0

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.01

0.82

4.52

3.19

Dividend per share

0

3.25

1

1

Cash EPS

0

0

0

0

Book value per share

84.95

91.66

42.9

14.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

-41.98

131.82

53.65

18.23

P/CEPS

0

0

0

0

P/B

1.98

1.17

5.65

4

EV/EBIDTA

0

0

0

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.32

0.5

1.41

1.31

Net debt / op. profit

0

0

0

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

Dhani Services : related Articles

No Record Found

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