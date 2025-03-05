Please find attahed Notice of Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Order dated January 29, 2025 of the NCLT. Please find attached receipt of order passed by Honble National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in relation to the Proposed Scheme of Arrangement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.03.2025) Please find attached Corrigendum to Notice of Meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to Order dated January 29, 2025 of the Honble NCLT. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.03.2025) Please find attached Summary of Proceedings of Meeting of Equity Shareholders held on March 29, 2025, pursuant to the directions of Honble NCLT, Chandigarh Bench vide its Order dated January 29, 2025. For more details, please refer attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2025) Please find attached Voting Results and Scrutnizer Report on Honble NCLT convened meeting of the Equity Shareholders held on March 29, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.03.2025) As advised by BSE, Results of NCLT Meeting held on March 29, 2025 submitted on March 30, 2025 are being uploaded without KYC document of witnesses mentioned in Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/04/2025)