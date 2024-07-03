Dhansafal Finserve Ltd Summary

Dhansafal Finserve Limited was originally incorporated as Indus Commercials Limited on July 7, 1981, in the State of West Bengal. On September 19, 1991, the Companys name was changed to Hindustan Stockland Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name was changed to Splash Mediaworks Limited on May 8, 2002, followed by another name change to Splash Media & Infra Limited on November 9, 2009.



On October 15, 2015, the Company adopted the name Luharuka Media & Infra Limited (LMIL). Later, on May 22, 2025, the Company underwent a name change to DhanSafal Finserve Limited, and received a new Certificate of Incorporation from the Office of the Central Processing Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs.A change in management and controlling interest has resulted in the overhaul of business operations and accordingly, Company has diversified its activities by venturing itself into the arena of construction and development of real estate spaces in October 2009. In 2014-15, the erstwhile promoter of the Company i.e., M/s Bhrosemand Commodities Private Limited entered through Share Purchase Agreement on 10/10/2014 with Anil Agrawal HUF, by virtue of which an open offer was made in June 2015 as per SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeover) Regulations, 2011 and resulting, the open offer, Anil Agrawal HUF became the Promoter of the Company.



Then after, the Company was taken over by the present promoters in 2015. The Company held a Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the name of Hindustan Stockland Limited. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Media Software and its related activities.



Presently, it is engaged in the business of Financial , Real Estate & Construction and Media Advertising. DhanSafal Finserve Limited is a listed NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. It mainly offer financial services to micro, small & medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and individual clients who are often overlooked by traditional banks.



The company offers retail financial services, with a growing focus on MSME lending, including loans against property for business expansion and working capital. With a strong presence in the retail loan sector, it offer flexible and competitive lending solutions to individual needs for business loans to income-generating credit.