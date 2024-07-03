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Dhansafal Finserve Ltd Share Price Live

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2.5
(3.31%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:51:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open2.42
  • Day's High2.5
  • 52 Wk High5.18
  • Prev. Close2.42
  • Day's Low2.42
  • 52 Wk Low 1.91
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E80.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.92
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dhansafal Finserve Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹2.42

Prev. Close

₹2.42

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.1

Day's High

₹2.5

Day's Low

₹2.42

52 Week's High

₹5.18

52 Week's Low

₹1.91

Book Value

₹2.92

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56.79

P/E

80.67

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Dhansafal Finserve Ltd Corporate Action

18 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Aug, 2025

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3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.02

Record Date: 09 Sep, 2024

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12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

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Dhansafal Finserve Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Dhansafal Finserve Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:34 AM
Mar-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.25%

Non-Promoter- 45.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Dhansafal Finserve Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

28.72

9.37

9.37

9.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.81

6.07

5.46

4.79

Net Worth

53.53

15.44

14.83

14.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.99

1.49

0.79

0.55

yoy growth (%)

32.84

88.11

43.49

160.03

Raw materials

-0.78

0

0

0

As % of sales

39.28

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.09

-0.12

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.53

0.95

0.3

0.23

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.27

-0.1

-0.09

Working capital

2.87

2.17

0.65

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.84

88.11

43.49

160.03

Op profit growth

-41

187.7

33.41

-390.16

EBIT growth

-41.18

190.06

22.49

53.92

Net profit growth

-37.91

244.2

36.88

41.13

View Ratios

No Record Found

Dhansafal Finserve Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhansafal Finserve Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

ANKUR ANIL AGRAWAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

T D Lal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Milin Ramani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Apeksha Kadam

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harsh Kedia

Independent Non Exe. Director

P N Raghunath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nishi M. Shah

Registered Office

G-1402 Lotus Corporate Park,

Jay Coach Area Goregaon East,

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: 91-022-28449765

Website: http://www.luharukamediainfra.com ; www.splashmedi

Email: info@luharukamediainfra.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 022 - 42270400

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

Dhansafal Finserve Limited was originally incorporated as Indus Commercials Limited on July 7, 1981, in the State of West Bengal. On September 19, 1991, the Companys name was changed to Hindustan Stoc...
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Reports by Dhansafal Finserve Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dhansafal Finserve Ltd share price today?

The Dhansafal Finserve Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd is ₹56.79 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd is 80.67 and 0.83 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhansafal Finserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd is ₹1.91 and ₹5.18 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd?

Dhansafal Finserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.38%, 3 Years at -1.60%, 1 Year at -45.50%, 6 Month at -33.52%, 3 Month at -16.84% and 1 Month at -12.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhansafal Finserve Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.67 %

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