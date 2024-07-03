Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹2.42
Prev. Close₹2.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹2.5
Day's Low₹2.42
52 Week's High₹5.18
52 Week's Low₹1.91
Book Value₹2.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.79
P/E80.67
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
28.72
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.81
6.07
5.46
4.79
Net Worth
53.53
15.44
14.83
14.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.99
1.49
0.79
0.55
yoy growth (%)
32.84
88.11
43.49
160.03
Raw materials
-0.78
0
0
0
As % of sales
39.28
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.09
-0.12
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.53
0.95
0.3
0.23
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.27
-0.1
-0.09
Working capital
2.87
2.17
0.65
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.84
88.11
43.49
160.03
Op profit growth
-41
187.7
33.41
-390.16
EBIT growth
-41.18
190.06
22.49
53.92
Net profit growth
-37.91
244.2
36.88
41.13
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
ANKUR ANIL AGRAWAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
T D Lal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Milin Ramani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Apeksha Kadam
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harsh Kedia
Independent Non Exe. Director
P N Raghunath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nishi M. Shah
G-1402 Lotus Corporate Park,
Jay Coach Area Goregaon East,
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: 91-022-28449765
Website: http://www.luharukamediainfra.com ; www.splashmedi
Email: info@luharukamediainfra.com
19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,
1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,
Mumbai - 400 059
Tel: 022 - 42270400
Website: www.adriotcorporate.com
Email: info@adroitcorporate.com
Summary
Dhansafal Finserve Limited was originally incorporated as Indus Commercials Limited on July 7, 1981, in the State of West Bengal. On September 19, 1991, the Companys name was changed to Hindustan Stoc...
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Reports by Dhansafal Finserve Ltd
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