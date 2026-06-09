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Dhansafal Finserve Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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2.49
(2.89%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:20:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.99

1.49

0.79

0.55

yoy growth (%)

32.84

88.11

43.49

160.03

Raw materials

-0.78

0

0

0

As % of sales

39.28

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.09

-0.12

-0.1

As % of sales

17.77

6.17

15.71

19.55

Other costs

-0.27

-0.41

-0.32

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.68

27.95

41.21

34.12

Operating profit

0.58

0.98

0.34

0.25

OPM

29.25

65.86

43.06

46.32

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Other income

0

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

0.53

0.95

0.3

0.23

Taxes

-0.11

-0.27

-0.1

-0.09

Tax rate

-21.84

-28.7

-35.08

-39.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.42

0.67

0.19

0.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.42

0.67

0.19

0.14

yoy growth (%)

-37.91

244.2

36.88

41.13

NPM

21.16

45.28

24.74

25.94

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