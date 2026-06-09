Dhansafal Finserve Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
28.72
9.37
9.37
9.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.81
6.07
5.46
4.79
Net Worth
53.53
15.44
14.83
14.16
Minority Interest
Debt
10.61
0.88
0
6.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.48
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
64.62
16.32
14.83
20.52
Fixed Assets
2.14
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.68
5.21
5.25
5.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.02
0.02
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.85
5.4
5.43
5.42
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.17
-0.21
-0.2
-0.23
Cash
16.02
1.25
1.39
2.12
Total Assets
21.29
6.46
6.64
7.31
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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