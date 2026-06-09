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Dhansafal Finserve Ltd Balance Sheet

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2.48
(2.48%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:20:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

28.72

9.37

9.37

9.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.81

6.07

5.46

4.79

Net Worth

53.53

15.44

14.83

14.16

Minority Interest

Debt

10.61

0.88

0

6.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.48

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

64.62

16.32

14.83

20.52

Fixed Assets

2.14

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.45

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.68

5.21

5.25

5.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.02

0.02

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.85

5.4

5.43

5.42

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.17

-0.21

-0.2

-0.23

Cash

16.02

1.25

1.39

2.12

Total Assets

21.29

6.46

6.64

7.31

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