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Dhansafal Finserve Ltd EGM

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2.43
(0.41%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:49:00 PM

Luharuka Media CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Nov 202411 Dec 2024
Draft Notice convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to seek necessary approval of the Members of the Company for the aforesaid Preferential Issues. Intimation of Record Date & Book Closure for EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.11.2024) Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held by the Company today, i.e., December 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice dated November 12, 2024 of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Please note that on and from the date hereof, the EGM Notice dated November 12, 2024 shall always be read collectively with this Corrigendum. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/02/2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report to the Corrigendum dated February 27, 2025 to the Notice of EGM held on December 11, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.03.2025)

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