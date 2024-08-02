1:1 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LUHARUKA MEDIA & INFRA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LUHARUKA MEDIA & INFRA LIMITED (512048) RECORD DATE 02.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.2/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 02/08/2024 DR-686/2024-2025 Note: All money payable at the time of Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.08.2024)