Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

Dhansafal Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements and Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, May 27, 2026 have inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results and Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Please note that in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for trading in securities of the Company will open on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Please note that as informed in our letter dated March 25 2026 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from April 01 2026 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 i.e. up to May 29 2026 (both days inclusive). Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 9 Feb 2026

Dhansafal Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025; 2. Take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated December 26 2025 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from January 01 2026 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. i.e. up to February 14 2026 (both days inclusive). Dhansafal Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025; 2.Take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. We hereby inform you that the aforesaid Board Meeting has been rescheduled and will now be held on February 13, 2026. Further, the trading window, which was earlier intimated in connection with the said Board Meeting, shall remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. i.e., up to February 15, 2026 (both days inclusive), in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 12.02.2026) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 to SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Friday, February 13, 2026 have inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report. Please note that in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for trading in securities of the Company will open on Monday, February 16, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

Dhansafal Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025; 2.Take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated September 26 2025 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from October 01 2025 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025. i.e. up to November 16 2025 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to the Regulation of SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board at its Meeting held today i.e., Friday, November 14, 2025 have inter-alia, considered and approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. Resignation of Mr. Devendra Lal Thakur, as Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company. The said Resignation, including his role as the Chairperson/ Member of various Board Committees, is effective from closure of business hours of November 14, 2025 Please note that in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading and pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for trading in securities of the Company will open on Monday, November 17, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 11 Aug 2025

Dhansafal Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025; 2. Take on record any other business as may be considered necessary. Please note that as informed in our letter dated June 27 2025 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company has been closed from July 01 2025 and shall continue till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 i.e. up to August 16 2025 (both days inclusive). Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 14, 2025 have inter-alia, considered and approved 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 2. Resignation of M/s. RSRV & Associates, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 3. Appointment of M/s. ARCK & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Raghunath Patel as a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company. 5. Draft Notice convening 44th AGM of the Company to be held on September 25, 2025. 6. Shifting of Registered Office of the Company to G -1402, Lotus Corporate Park, Jay Coach Area, Goregaon East, Mumbai 400063 wef August 15, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 7 Aug 2025

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Company at its Meeting held today i.e., Thursday, August 07, 2025 have inter alia, considered and approved appointment of Mr. Harsh Kedia as a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company, for the term of five (5) consecutive years with effect from August 07, 2025 subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing general meeting.

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2025 26 Jun 2025