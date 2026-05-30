|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|26 May 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 and other business matters Dhanuka Infra Realty Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 30.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 Dhanuka Realty Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2025
|3 Oct 2025
|Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2025
|6 Sep 2025
|Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2025
|1 Aug 2025
|To consider other business matters Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-Aug-2025 to consider Other business. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 05.08.2025) Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2025
|10 Jun 2025
|Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2025.
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