Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorConstruction
Open₹11.85
Prev. Close₹11.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.42
Day's High₹11.85
Day's Low₹11.85
52 Week's High₹31.05
52 Week's Low₹8.9
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.3
P/E296.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
7.74
7.74
7.74
7.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.17
1.28
1.41
1.87
Net Worth
9.91
9.02
9.15
8.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.56
9.05
0
3.54
yoy growth (%)
-71.67
0
-100
-70.14
Raw materials
-0.39
-8.53
2.78
3.28
As % of sales
15.31
94.28
0
92.74
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.42
-0.44
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.09
0
-0.09
0.22
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.04
-0.06
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
-0.06
Working capital
0.88
2.89
3.81
1.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.67
0
-100
-70.14
Op profit growth
1,606.37
-93.27
41.18
-33.62
EBIT growth
3,905.7
-97.02
35.85
-34.34
Net profit growth
1,333.33
-108.26
-156.64
-75.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2.96
4.03
1.46
2.21
3.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.96
4.03
1.46
2.21
3.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.29
2.15
3.24
1.5
1.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
334.45
|95.24
|7,132.05
|29.56
|1.05
|550.36
|143.47
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
111.33
|28.97
|4,490.79
|33.35
|0.65
|64.81
|52.03
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
852.6
|63.46
|3,363.21
|21.15
|0
|1,011.78
|317.97
M & B Engineering Ltd
MBEL
270.35
|19.44
|1,545.57
|19.28
|0.37
|314.31
|114.78
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
52.95
|26.23
|1,194.61
|-7.27
|0
|361.8
|32.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Yogesh Dhanuka
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Aditya Malpani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dheeraj Borad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shraddha Jain
Non Executive Director
Pushpendra Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanisha Gupta
5th Floor The Solitaire C 212,
C 213 Gautam Marg Vaishali Ngr,
Rajasthan - 302021
Tel: 91-141-2356821
Website: http://www.dhanukagroup.in
Email: info@dhanukagroup.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Dhanuka Realty Limited was initially incorporated as Sunshine Buildmart Private Limited on January 18, 2008 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan Jaipur. The name of the Company was changed to Dhanuk...
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Reports by Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd
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