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Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd Share Price Live

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11.85
(-0.42%)
Jun 5, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open11.85
  • Day's High11.85
  • 52 Wk High31.05
  • Prev. Close11.9
  • Day's Low11.85
  • 52 Wk Low 8.9
  • Turnover (lac)1.42
  • P/E296.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

₹11.85

Prev. Close

₹11.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.42

Day's High

₹11.85

Day's Low

₹11.85

52 Week's High

₹31.05

52 Week's Low

₹8.9

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.3

P/E

296.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Sep, 2025

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26 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:45 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Aug-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.29%

Non-Promoter- 45.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

7.74

7.74

7.74

7.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.17

1.28

1.41

1.87

Net Worth

9.91

9.02

9.15

8.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.56

9.05

0

3.54

yoy growth (%)

-71.67

0

-100

-70.14

Raw materials

-0.39

-8.53

2.78

3.28

As % of sales

15.31

94.28

0

92.74

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.42

-0.44

-0.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.09

0

-0.09

0.22

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.04

-0.06

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

-0.06

Working capital

0.88

2.89

3.81

1.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.67

0

-100

-70.14

Op profit growth

1,606.37

-93.27

41.18

-33.62

EBIT growth

3,905.7

-97.02

35.85

-34.34

Net profit growth

1,333.33

-108.26

-156.64

-75.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2.96

4.03

1.46

2.21

3.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.96

4.03

1.46

2.21

3.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.29

2.15

3.24

1.5

1.41

Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

334.45

95.247,132.0529.561.05550.36143.47

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

111.33

28.974,490.7933.350.6564.8152.03

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

852.6

63.463,363.2121.1501,011.78317.97

M & B Engineering Ltd

MBEL

270.35

19.441,545.5719.280.37314.31114.78

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

52.95

26.231,194.61-7.270361.832.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Yogesh Dhanuka

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Aditya Malpani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dheeraj Borad

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shraddha Jain

Non Executive Director

Pushpendra Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanisha Gupta

Registered Office

5th Floor The Solitaire C 212,

C 213 Gautam Marg Vaishali Ngr,

Rajasthan - 302021

Tel: 91-141-2356821

Website: http://www.dhanukagroup.in

Email: info@dhanukagroup.in

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Dhanuka Realty Limited was initially incorporated as Sunshine Buildmart Private Limited on January 18, 2008 with Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan Jaipur. The name of the Company was changed to Dhanuk...
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Reports by Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd share price today?

The Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd is ₹11.30 Cr. as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd is 296.25 and 0.78 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd is ₹8.9 and ₹31.05 as of 05 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd?

Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.58%, 3 Years at 11.71%, 1 Year at -61.15%, 6 Month at -43.30%, 3 Month at 13.40% and 1 Month at 0.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanuka Infra Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.70 %

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