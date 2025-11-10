Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 10, 2025. Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 10, 2025. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 10.11.2025)