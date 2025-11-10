|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Oct 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 10, 2025. Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 10, 2025. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 10.11.2025)
|EGM
|10 Jun 2025
|2 Jul 2025
|Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 02, 2025 Dhanuka Realty Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 02, 2025. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with copy of minutes (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 02.07.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.