Dhoot Transmission Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF

OPERATIONS

The following discussion is intended to convey the managements perspective on our financial condition and results of

operations for Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024. Unless otherwise stated, the financial information in this section has been derived

from the Restated Consolidated Financial Information.

Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, references to "Fiscal 2026", "Fiscal 2025" and "Fiscal 2024",

are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of the relevant year.

Ind AS differs in certain respects from Indian GAAP, IFRS and U.S. GAAP and other accounting principles with which

prospective investors may be familiar. Please also see "Risk Factors-This Red Herring Prospectus contains certain non-GAAP

financial measures and other statistical information related to our operations and financial performance. These non-GAAP

measures and statistical information may vary from any standard methodology that is applicable across the industry, and

therefore may not be comparable with financial or statistical information of similar nomenclature computed and presented by

other companies." on page 42. This discussion contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result ofcertain factors,

such as the risks set forth in the chapters entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" beginning on pages 24

and 22, respectively.

Unless otherwise indicated, industry and market data used in this section have been derived from the CRISIL Report, which

has been commissioned and paid for by our Company exclusively in connection with the Offer for the purposes of confirming

our understanding of the industry in which we operate. The data included herein includes excerpts from the CRISIL Report and

may have been re-ordered by us for the purposes ofpresentation. The CRISIL Report forms a part of the material documents

for inspection and a copy of the CRISIL Report is available on the website of our Company at

https://dhoottransmission.com/investor-relations/ipo-related-disclosures until the Bid/Offer Closing Date. Unless otherwise

indicated, operational, industry and other related information derivedfrom the CRISIL Report and included herein with respect

to any particular year refers to such information for the relevant calendar year. For further details, please see "Industry

Overview " on page 180. CRISIL is an independent agency and is not a related party of our Company, our Subsidiaries,

Directors, Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management or the Book Running Lead Managers. Unless otherwise

indicated, operational, industry and other related information included herein with respect to any particular year refers to such

information for the relevant financial year. For further details, see "Risk Factors-Certain sections of this Red Herring

Prospectus contain information from the CRISIL Report which has been exclusively commissioned and paidfor by us in relation

to the Offer and any reliance on such information for making an investment decision in this offering is subject to inherent risks. "

on page 60.

During the Fiscal 2026, our Company acquired Dhoot Holdings Private Limited and its downstream entities in a common

control business combination. The statutory financial statements of Dhoot Holdings Private Limited as at and for the year

ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 had previously been prepared on a consolidated basis. In

accordance with the requirements of Appendix C to Ind AS 103, the financial information included in the Restated Consolidated

Financial Information in respect of Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024 had been restated as if the business combination had occurred

with effect from April 1, 2023. While accounting for the acquisition and restating the financial information for all Fiscals

included in the Restated Consolidated Financial Information, the assets and liabilities of the acquired entities were reflected at

their carrying amounts and no adjustments were made to determine the fair value. Similarly, no new assets or liabilities were

identified and recorded. For further details, see "Restated Consolidated Financial Information-Note 44A- Business

combinations" on page 445.

Overview

We are one of Indias leading electrical and electronics ("E&E") companies (Source: CRISIL Report). We design, engineer,

manufacture and supply critical wiring harnesses that integrate electronic sensors and controllers, switches, terminals,

connectors, junction boxes, high-voltage interconnection systems and data cables, delivering robust, application-specific

architectures across platforms. We serve both automotive and non-automotive applications, supporting stringent performance,

safety and reliability requirements for OEMs. In line with the industrys shift in powertrain, we cater to the full spectrum of

powertrain architectures across customer segments and end markets. We manufacture wiring harnesses and electrical

distribution systems for internal combustion engine ("ICE") vehicles and electric vehicles ("EV"). Our offerings also include

battery packs, switches, sensors (such as ABS sensors, lean angle sensors, side stand sensors and temperature sensors),

controllers (such as USB chargers and FM controllers) and power supply cords.

We have a diversified presence across multiple end-markets, extending beyond 2W and 3W into commercial vehicles ("CVs"),

off-highway vehicles ("OHW"), and farming and industrial equipment.

Principal Components of Results of Operations

Income

Revenue from operations

Our revenue from operations primarily comprises income from contracts with customers for the sale of products, supplemented

by service income and operating income from the sale of scrap and government grants.

Our revenue base is predominantly domestic. For Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, revenue from operations within India aggregated

to Rs.40,965.43 million, ^31,051.97 million and Rs.24,388.25 million, respectively and revenue allocated to customers outside

India aggregated to Rs.4,284.12 million, Rs.3,396.66 million and Rs.3,589.01 million, respectively.

Government grants recognized within operating income relates to the state of Industrial Promotion Subsidy (IPS) under

Maharashtras Packaged Scheme of Incentives - 2019 (PSI 2019) ("IPS"), available to our Subsidiary, Dhoot Automotive

Systems Private Limited ("DASPL"). Under the IPS, benefits include electricity duty exemption for nine years from September

1, 2022 to August 31, 2031 and 100% stamp duty exemption on eligible land purchases or leases. The IPS incentives are linked

to eligible fixed asset investments by DASPL and are to be realized based on GST collected and deposited on the sale of finished

goods, with an entitlement equivalent to 77.77% of the eligible investment over a defined period.

Other income

Our other income primarily comprises interest earned on financial assets at amortized cost, net gains from foreign currency

transactions, unwinding of discount on call amounts of shares receivable, and miscellaneous income.

Expenses

Our major expenses include cost of materials consumed, employee benefits expense, finance costs, depreciation and

amortization expenses and other expenses.

Cost of materials consumed

Our cost of materials consumed forms a significant portion of our total expenses. The table below sets forth our cost of materials

consumed, including as a percentage of our total expenses, for the Fiscals indicated:

Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Particulars Amount

(f millions) % of total

expenses Amount

(f millions) % of total

expenses Amount

(f millions) % of total

expenses Cost of materials consumed 30,689.82 76.20% 22,567.38 74.86% 18,289.17 75.85% Total expenses 40,277.54 100.00% 30,146.42 100.00% 24,111.84 100.00%

Employee benefits expense

Our employee benefit expenses primarily include salaries, wages and bonus, stipend to apprentice, staff welfare expenses and

employee stock option expenses. It also includes contributions to provident and other funds and gratuity expenses. The table

below shows our on-roll employee base for the Fiscals indicated:

Particulars As of March 31, 2026 2025 2024 Number of employees 2,735 2,040 1,984

We use a balance of full-time and contractual labor to manage cyclical demand for our products. For further information, see

"Risk Factors-We depend on contract labor for carrying out operations at our manufacturing facilities and any disruption to

the availability of contract labor for our manufacturing facilities or our inability to control the cost of our contract labor could

adversely affect our operations. Further, we may be held responsible for paying wages of such workers, if independent

contractors through whom such workers are hired default on their obligations, and such obligations could have an adverse

effect on our results of operations and financial condition. " on page 54.

Finance costs

Our finance costs include bill discounting charges, factoring charges, and interest on term loans, vehicle loans, other loans,

working capital loans, other unsecured loans and micro enterprises and dues to small enterprises and other vendors. It also

covers interest on lease liabilities and interest expenses on consideration payables towards investment in equity shares, net of

borrowing costs capitalized.

Depreciation and amortization expenses

Our depreciation and amortization expenses include depreciation on property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible

assets, and depreciation on right-of-use assets.

Other expenses

Our other expenses primarily include (i) subcontracting charges, (ii) power, water and fuel costs, (iii) freight expenses and (iv)

repairs and maintenance of building, vehicle, plant and machinery, (v) professional fees and other general repairs and

maintenance activities.

Principal Factors Affecting our Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The paragraphs below discuss certain factors that have had, and we expect will continue to have, a significant effect on our

financial condition and results of operations.

1. Macro-economic conditions, factors affecting the 2 W and 3 W automotive industry

We derive a significant portion of our revenue from operations from the design, manufacture and sale of components

and solutions to OEMs manufacturing 2W and 3W vehicles and are therefore heavily dependent on the performance

of the 2W and 3W automotive sector in India.

The table below sets forth our revenue from sales to 2W and 3W automotive sector in India, for the Fiscals indicated,

which are also expressed as a percentage of our revenue from operations:

Particulars Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Revenue from

operations

(r millions) % of revenue

from operations Revenue from

operations

(r millions) % of revenue

from operations Revenue from

operations

(r millions) % of revenue

from operations 2W sector in India 29,626.97 65.47% 23,049.09 66.91% 18,052.79 64.53% 3W sector in India 5,817.77 12.86% 4,305.00 12.50% 3,275.70 11.71% Others? 9,804.81 21.67% 7,094.55 20.59% 6,648.78 23.76% Revenue from operations 45,249.55 100.00% 34,448.63 100.00% 27,977.26 100.00%

Note:

(1) Others include commercial vehicle, off-road, farm vehicle and non-auto sectors in India and outside India.

The impact of end customer demand for our OEM customers products therefore affects our results of operations. The

levels of demand for wiring harness and other components we manufacture depend primarily on conditions in the 2W

and 3W automotive industry in India, which, in turn, depend to a large extent on general macro-economic conditions.

Stronger macro-economic indicators tend to correlate with higher demand for automotive vehicles, while weaker

macro-economic indicators tend to correlate with lower demand for automotive vehicles. The cyclical nature of general

macro-economic conditions and, therefore, of the automotive industry, means that our results of operations can

fluctuate substantially from period to period. We expect that macro-economic factors and conditions in the Indian

automotive industry, particularly changes in consumer confidence, employment levels, fuel prices, consumer spending

on passenger vehicles, urbanization, government policies and interest rates, will continue to be the most important

factors affecting our revenues and results of operations. Other factors, such as our competitiveness, quality and pricing,

have an effect on our market share and our ability to win customers in competitive situations, but the overall direction

of the automotive industry tends to have a more pronounced effect on our revenues and results of operations.

Customer demand for our products depends on the end markets for their products. The Indian automotive sector has

historically seen significant periodic fluctuations in overall demand. The length and timing of any cycle in the

automotive industry cannot be predicted with certainty, and we cannot predict when manufacturers will increase or

reduce production. 2W and 3W production and sales are influenced by various factors, including consumer demand.

Consumer demand is affected by employment and income levels, fuel prices, economic conditions, demographic

trends, interest rates, urbanization, premiumization trends and the availability of automobile financing.

See "Industry Overview" beginning on page 180 of this Red Herring Prospectus, for a discussion of macro-economic

conditions in the global economy and Indian economy, respectively, and a more detailed description of the exterior

lighting and automotive components industries in the markets in which we operate.

2. Our customers and their demand for our products

Our financial performance has largely been driven by, and a key factor to our future success will be, our ability to

continue to deliver value for our OEM customers, increase our customer base, and deepen our relationships with our

existing customers.

The table below sets forth the number of customers we served in the Fiscals indicated:

Particular Fiscal 2026 2025 2024 Number of customers 495 466 436

Our customers include global and well-known names such as Bajaj Auto Limited, TVS Motor Company Limited,

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited, and Royal Enfield (a unit of Eicher Motors Limited). Our OEM

customers had a combined share of 66.45% and 66.82% of the Indian 2W market in Fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(sSource: CR1SIL Report).

The tables below sets forth the revenue from operations derived from our top ten customers (based on Fiscal 2025) for

Fiscals indicated:

Particulars Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Amount

(f millions) % of Revenue

from operations Amount

(f millions) % of Revenue

from operations Amount (f

millions) % of Revenue

from operations Revenue from top

five customers 32,379.28 71.56% 24,521.29 71.18% 18,512.03 66.17% Revenue from top ten

customers 36,622.42 80.93% 28,181.69 81.81% 21,794.64 77.90% Revenue from

operations 45,249.55 100.00% 34,448.63 100.00% 27,977.26 100.00%

We expect the significance of our top customers to remain high. For further information, see "Risk Factors- We are

dependent on our top five and top ten customers. Our top ten customers (based on contribution to revenue from

operations in Fiscal 2026) contributed 80.93%, 81.81% and 77.90% of our revenue from operations in Fiscals 2026,

2025 and 2024, respectively. Any failure to maintain our relationship with these customers will have an adverse effect

on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition." on page 25.

3. Evolving technological and market trends in the 2 W and 3 W automotive industry towards electrification

The automotive industry is undergoing significant technological change driven by electrification. As an E&E company,

we engage in designing, engineering, manufacturing and supplying critical wiring harnesses that integrate electronic

sensors and controllers, switches, terminals, connectors, junction boxes, high-voltage interconnection systems and data

cables, delivering robust, application-specific architectures across platforms (Source: CRISIL Report) . In line with the

accelerating shift to EVs, our portfolio for electric 2W and 3W vehicles includes wiring harnesses, battery packs,

switches and electronic sensors. Every battery electric vehicle (BEV) or plug-in hybrid adds incremental harness value,

particularly for high-voltage cabling, battery management harnesses, and thermal control lines, expanding the

addressable market by up to 2 to 3 times compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) models (Source:

CRISIL Report) .

The table below sets forth our revenue from sale of products for EV vehicles and ICE vehicles for the Fiscals indicated,

which are also expressed as a percentage of our revenue from operations:

Particulars Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Revenue from

operations(f

millions) % of revenue

from operations Revenue from

operations (f

millions) % of revenue

from operations Revenue from

operations (f

millions) % of revenue

from operations ICE 28,262.58 62.46% 21,207.56 61.56% 18,891.74 67.53% EV 10,935.59 24.17% 8,689.24 25.22% 4,529.82 16.19%

The market for EVs remains relatively new and rapidly evolving. As platform architectures, regulatory requirements

and industry standards continue to develop, we will have to develop our end-to-end capabilities, from design and

prototyping through tooling and vertically integrated manufacturing to adapt to technological and other changes in the

EV market. Our ability to take advantage of rising EV penetration in India and internationally, particularly in the 2W

and 3W segments, will be critical to our future success. For risks related to the EV market and our growth strategy, see

"Risk Factors-The development of technologically advanced products involves a lengthy and expensive process with

uncertain timelines and outcomes. Some of our product or process development decisions may not meet our

expectations, and our investment in such projects may be unprofitable A on page 38.

4. Operating Costs, Efficiencies and Raw Material Costs

Given the nature of our business, our ability to manage our operating costs and efficiencies is critical to maintaining

our competitiveness and profitability. Our profitability is partially dependent on our ability to spread fixed production

costs over higher production volumes. In addition, we face substantial pressure from our customers to reduce prices,

and in order to maintain our profitability, we must be able to reduce our operating expenses. We continually undertake

efforts to reduce our costs in order to protect our margins, rationalizing suppliers, negotiating volume discounts,

outsourcing non-critical processes, reducing energy usage, rationalizing our manpower and other operational

efficiencies.

We also incur certain costs in order to ensure that the products that we supply to our customers are of high quality and

free of defects. Such costs relate to matters such as manpower, systems deployment and rejection and re-working of

products. Quality control is critical to our operations and failure to prevent the passing down of defects to our customers

may lead to significant financial penalties.

In addition, cost of materials consumed including changes in inventories of finished goods and work in progress

constitute the most significant portions of our total expenditures, representing (in aggregate) 66.14%, 64.83% and

64.50% of our revenue from operations in Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Our primary raw materials

include copper, polymers and brass, and components such as connectors, terminals, cables, mouldings and electronic

components. We do not enter into any firm commitment long-term contracts with our suppliers.

Prices for these raw materials can be volatile and depend on commodity prices, which, in turn, depend on changes in

global economic conditions, industrial cycles, supply-and-demand dynamics, attempts by individual producers to

capture market share, and market speculation, among other factors.

5. New business development, acquisitions and partnerships

Our ability to consistently win new product development orders for wiring harnesses and other products enhances our

competitiveness and market share. A substantial portion of the new business we are awarded by OEMs and Tier-1

suppliers is granted well in advance of product launch. Launching new products is a complex process that depends on

production readiness of our facilities and those of our suppliers, availability of tooling and equipment, workforce

readiness, process validation and PPAP, initial product quality and logistics.

We actively pursue business development opportunities and estimate future sales from awarded orders using

customer-projected volumes and take-rates together with our content-per-vehicle assumptions across low-voltage and

high-voltage harnesses, battery interconnects and related sub-assemblies. While organic growth through investment in

technology, order execution and customer relationships remains our core strategy, we continue to evaluate inorganic

opportunities that provide complementary technologies or market access. Each new acquisition that we complete may

materially affect our results of operations and financial profile.

6. Fluctuations in exchange rates

We present our financial statements in Indian Rupees. However, a portion of our business transactions are denominated

in foreign currencies, as we both sell products in export markets and purchase supplies from foreign markets. The table

below sets forth our revenue from operations by geography for the Fiscals indicated, which are also expressed as a

percentage of our revenue from operations:

Revenue Fiscal 2026 Fiscal 2025 Fiscal 2024 Revenue from

operations

(f millions) % of revenue

from operations Revenue from

operations

(f millions) % of revenue

from operations Revenue from

operations

(f millions) % of revenue

from operations Within India 40,965.43 90.53% 31,051.97 90.14% 24,388.25 87.17% Outside India 4,284.12 9.47% 3,396.66 9.86% 3,589.01 12.83% Revenue from

operations 45,249.55 100.00% 34,448.63 100.00% 27,977.26 100.00%

Accordingly, we are affected by the exchange rates between the Indian Rupee and the U.S. dollar, euro and British

Pound, which have fluctuated in the past and will fluctuate in the future. For further details in relation to RBI reference

exchange rates for the U.S. Dollar, Euro and Pound sterling, see "Certain Conventions, Use of Financial Information

and Market Data and Currency of Presentation" on page 17. Depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the U.S. dollar,

euro, British Pound and other foreign currencies may adversely affect our results of operations by increasing the cost

of our raw materials or any proposed capital expenditure in foreign currencies. Similarly, appreciation of the Indian

Rupee against foreign currencies may positively affect our results of operations by decreasing the cost of our raw

materials or any proposed capital expenditure in such foreign currencies. The opposite effects may apply with respect

to our foreign sales.

Results of Operations

The following table sets forth select financial data from our restated consolidated statement of profit and loss for the Fiscals

indicated, the components of which are also expressed as a percentage of total income for such Fiscals:

Particulars Fiscal 2026 2025 2024 f in millions % of total

income f in millions % of total

income f in millions % of total

income Income Revenue from operations 45,249.55 99.15% 34,448.63 99.21% 27,977.26 99.94% Other income 387.45 0.85% 273.73 0.79% 15.89 0.06% Total income 45,637.00 100.00% 34,722.36 100% 27,993.15 100% Expenses Cost of materials consumed 30,689.82 67.25% 22,567.38 64.99% 18,289.17 65.33% Changes in inventories of finished goods

and work-in-progress (760.12) (1.67%) (233.24) (0.67)% (243.61) (0.87)% Employee benefits expenses 3,734.02 8.18% 2,952.98 8.50% 2521.54 9.01% Particulars Fiscal 2026 2025 2024 f in millions % of total

income f in millions % of total

income f in millions % of total

income Finance costs 912.44 2.00% 674.65 1.94% 494.71 1.77% Depreciation & amortization expenses 1,225.44 2.69% 932.77 2.69% 763.85 2.73% Impairment loss on financial assets 24.81 0.05% 60.57 0.17% 1.03 0.00% Other expenses 4,451.13 9.75% 3,191.31 9.19% 2,285.15 8.16% Total expenses 40,277.54 88.26% 30,146.42 86.82% 24,111.84 86.13% Restated Profit before tax &

exceptional items 5,359.46 11.74% 4,575.94 13.18% 3,882.26 13.87% Exceptional items (202.59) (0.44%) - - - - Restated profit before tax 5,156.87 11.30% 4,575.94 13.18% 3,882.26 13.87% Tax expense (a) Current tax 1,303.89 2.86% 1,124.49 3.24% 951.39 3.40% (b) Adjustments (credits) related to

previous years (net) * (14.47) (0.03%) (5.66) (0.02)% 3.99 0.01% (c) Deferred tax (credit)/charges (100.97) (0.22%) (81.76) (0.24)% (60.60) (0.22)% Restated profit for the year 3,968.42 8.70% 3,538.87 10.19% 2,987.48 10.67%

Fiscal 2026 compared to Fiscal 2025

Income

Total income

Our total income increased by 31.43% to Rs.45,637.00 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.34,722.36 million in Fiscal 2025.

Revenue from operations

Our revenue from operations increased by 31.35%, or Rs.10,800.92 million, to Rs.45,249.55 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.34,448.63

million in Fiscal 2025, primarily due to growth in revenue of wiring harness, controllers & sensors, switches, and EV products.

Other income

Our other income increased by 41.54%, or Rs.113.72 million, to Rs.387.45 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.273.73 million in Fiscal

2025, primarily due to unwinding of discount on call amount of share receivable of ^171.95 and receipt of government grant to

the company of Rs. 9.38 million and to its subsidiary of Rs. 106.70 million.

Expenses

Total expenses

Our total expenses increased by 33.61%, or ^10,131.12 million, to Rs.40,277.54 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.30,146.42 million

in Fiscal 2025.

Cost of materials consumed

Our cost of materials consumed increased by 35.99%, or Rs.8,122.44 million, to Rs.30,689.82 million in Fiscal 2026 from

Rs.22,567.38 million in Fiscal 2025, primarily due to an increase in consumption of materials and parts used for operations, in

line with the increase in sales of products in Fiscal 2026.

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress

Our changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress decreased by 225.90%, or (Rs.526.88) million, to (Rs.760.12)

million in Fiscal 2026 from (Rs.233.24) million in Fiscal 2025.

On a combined basis, cost of materials consumed and changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress increased

by 34.01% or Rs.7,595.56 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.22,334.14 million in Fiscal 2025, representing 66.14% of revenue from

operations in Fiscal 2026 compared to 64.83% of revenue from operations in Fiscal 2026. This increase was led by increase in

revenue from operations.

Employee benefits expense

Our employee benefits expense increased by 26.45%, or Rs.781.04 million, to Rs.3,734.02 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.2,952.98

million in Fiscal 2025, primarily due to an increase in salaries, wages and bonus and increased demand for labour and other

employees such as supervisors to support increased sales.

Finance costs

Our finance costs increased by 35.25%, or Rs.237.79 million, to Rs.912.44 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.674.65 million in Fiscal

2025, primarily due to increase in the total borrowings to Rs.8,413.92 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.7,760.56 million in Fiscal

2025.

Depreciation and amortization expense

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 31.38%, or Rs.292.67 million, to Rs.1,225.44 million in Fiscal 2026 from

Rs.932.77 million in Fiscal 2025, primarily due to additions to property, plant and equipment of Rs.5,537.88 million during the

year. Purchase of Property, plant and equipment was primarily for adding new facilities to meet the increased demand and better

service our customers.

Impairment loss on financial assets

Our impairment loss on financial assets decreased to Rs.24.81 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.60.57 million in Fiscal 2025 primarily

due to decrease in the provision for expected credit loss as compared to last year on trade receivables.

Other expenses

Our other expenses increased by 39.48%, or Rs.1,259.82 million, to Rs.4,451.13 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.3,191.31 million in

Fiscal 2025, mainly on account of increases in subcontracting expenses by 53.92% (from Rs.1,089.54 million in Fiscal 2025 to

Rs.1,676.98 million in Fiscal 2026), freight expenses by 56.08% (from Rs.295.59 million in Fiscal 2025 to Rs.461.36 million in Fiscal

2026), professional fees by 9.54% (from Rs.235.98 million in Fiscal 2025 to Rs.258.50 million in Fiscal 2026), repairs and

maintenance by 49.03% (from Rs.314.60 million in Fiscal 2025 to Rs.468.84 million in Fiscal 2026), power, water and fuel by

33.90% (from Rs.248.21 million in Fiscal 2025 to Rs.332.35 million in Fiscal 2026) and rates and taxes decreased by 62.63% from

Rs.168.40 million in Fiscal 2025 to Rs.62.93 million in Fiscal 2026 (due to stamp duty in connection with organizational

restructuring was incurred in Fiscal 2025). These increases were driven primarily by the increase in revenue and scale of

operations.

Total tax expense

Tax expense increased by 14.60%, or Rs.151.38 million, to Rs.1,188.45 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.1,037.07 million in Fiscal

2025, primarily due to an increase in current tax expense resulting from an increase in profits.

Restated profit for the year

Our restated profit for the year increased by 12.14% to Rs.3,968.42 million in Fiscal 2026 from Rs.3,538.87 million in Fiscal 2025,

as a result of the foregoing factors.

Fiscal 2025 compared to Fiscal 2024

Income

Total income

Our total income increased by 24.04% to Rs.34,722.36 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.27,993.15 million in Fiscal 2024.

Revenue from operations

Our revenue from operations increased by 23.13%, or Rs.6,471.37 million, to Rs.34,448.63 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.27,977.26

million in Fiscal 2024, primarily due to growth in revenue from sales of products for EVs. This growth was supported by the

ramp up of the battery pack business, increased sales to key OEM clients and increased revenue from sensors and electronics.

Other income

Our other income increased by 1,622.66%, or Rs.257.84 million, to Rs.273.73 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.15.89 million in Fiscal

2024, primarily due to gain on sale of an investment in a subsidiary of Rs.213.35 million arising from the sale of our erstwhile

subsidiary, Mangalam Capital Private Limited to Rahul Dhoot (our individual Promoter) and Anupama Dhoot (a member of

our Promoter group) in Fiscal 2025.

Expenses

Total expenses

Our total expenses increased by 25.03%, or Rs.6,034.58 million, to Rs.30,146.42 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.24,111.84 million in

Fiscal 2024.

Cost of materials consumed

Our cost of materials consumed increased by 23.39%, or Rs.4,278.21 million, to Rs.22,567.38 million in Fiscal 2025 from

Rs.18,289.17 million in Fiscal 2024, primarily due to an increase in consumption of materials and parts used for operations, in

line with the increase in sales of products in Fiscal 2025.

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress

Our changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress decreased by 4.26%, or Rs.10.37 million, to (Rs.233.24) million

in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.243.61 million in Fiscal 2024.

On a combined basis, cost of materials consumed and changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress increased

by 23.77% to Rs.22,334.14 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.18,045.56 million in Fiscal 2024, representing 64.83% of revenue from

operations in Fiscal 2025 compared to 64.50% of revenue from operations in Fiscal 2024. This decrease was led by enhanced

revenue from non-wiring harness products.

Employee benefits expense

Our employee benefits expense increased by 17.11%, or Rs.431.44 million, to Rs.2,952.98 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.2,521.54

million in Fiscal 2024, primarily due to an increase in salaries, wages and bonus and increased demand for labor and other

employees such as supervisors to support increased sales.

Finance costs

Our finance costs increased by 36.37%, or Rs.179.94 million, to Rs.674.65 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.494.71 million in Fiscal

2024, primarily due to an increase in Total Borrowings to Rs.7,760.56 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.5,548.97 million in Fiscal

2024.

Depreciation and amortization expense

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 22.11%, or Rs.168.92 million, to Rs.932.77 million in Fiscal 2025 from

Rs.763.85 million in Fiscal 2024, primarily due to additions to property, plant and equipment of Rs.2,898.01 million during the

year. Purchase of Property, plant and equipment was primarily for adding new facilities to meet the increased demand and better

service our customers.

Impairment loss on financial assets

Our impairment loss on financial assets increased to Rs.60.57 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.1.03 million in Fiscal 2024 primarily

due to provision for expected credit loss on trade receivables.

Other expenses

Our other expenses increased by 39.65%, or Rs.906.16 million, to Rs.3,191.31 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.2,285.15 million in

Fiscal 2024, mainly on account of increases in subcontracting expenses by 28.64% (from Rs.846.99 million in Fiscal 2024 to

Rs.1,089.54 million in Fiscal 2025), freight expenses by 39.65% (from Rs.211.66 million in Fiscal 2024 to Rs.295.59 million in Fiscal

2025), professional fees by 78.03% (from Rs.132.55 million in Fiscal 2024 to Rs.235.98 million in Fiscal 2025), repairs and

maintenance by 55.07% (from Rs.202.88 million in Fiscal 2024 to Rs.314.60 million in Fiscal 2025), power, water and fuel by

31.20% (from Rs.189.19 million in Fiscal 2024 to Rs.248.21 million in Fiscal 2025) and rates and taxes from Rs.22.83 million in

Fiscal 2024 to Rs.168.40 million in Fiscal 2025 (due to stamp duty in connection with organizational restructuring). These

increases were driven primarily by the increase in revenue and scale of operations.

Total tax expense

Tax expense increased by 15.90%, or Rs.142.29 million, to Rs.1,037.07 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.894.78 million in Fiscal 2024,

primarily due to an increase in current tax expense resulting from an increase in profits.

Restated profit for the year

Our restated profit for the year increased by 18.46% to Rs.3,538.87 million in Fiscal 2025 from Rs.2,987.48 million in Fiscal 2024,

as a result of the foregoing factors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with Ind AS, we believe the following Non-GAAP measures are useful to

investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following Non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our

ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Non-GAAP financial information, when

taken collectively with financial measures prepared in accordance with Ind AS, may be helpful to investors because it provides

an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial

results with other companies in our industry because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

However, our management does not consider these Non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures

determined in accordance with Ind AS.

Non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical

tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with Ind AS.

Non-GAAP financial information may be different from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The

principal limitation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are

required by Ind AS to be recorded in our financial statements, as further detailed below. In addition, they are subject to inherent

limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgement by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included

in determining these Non-GAAP financial measures.

For a reconciliation of the following Non-GAAP measures to the nearest Ind AS financial measures, see "Other Financial

Information" beginning on page 457.

Particulars Fiscals 2026 2025 2024 Revenue from operations (Rs. million)1 45,249.55 34,448.63 27,977.26 Revenue Growth (%)(2) 31.35% 23.13% 31.60% EBITDA (Rs. million)1 7,109.89 5,909.63 5,123.98 EBITDA margin (%)(4) 15.71% 17.15% 18.31% Adjusted EBITDA (Rs. million) (5) 7,109.89 6,024.13 5,123.98 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)(6) 15.71% 17.49% 18.31% PAT (Rs. million)1 3,968.42 3,538.87 2,987.48 PAT margin (%)(8) 8.70% 10.19% 10.67% Return on capital employed (RoCE) (%)(9) 19.14% 29.66% 33.56% Return on equity (ROE) (%)(10) 16.30% 35.60% 39.88% Return on net assets (RONA) (%)(11) 30.37% 37.43% 41.05% Revenue from operations by geography1--1 -Within India (Rs. million) 40,965.43 31,051.97 24,388.25 -Outside India (Rs. million) 4,284.12 3,396.66 3,589.01 EV Revenue as a % of total revenue from operations1 24.17% 25.22% 16.19% Revenue from operations by user segment1 -2W 29,626.97 23,049.09 18,052.79 -3W 5,817.77 4,305.00 3,275.70 -Others 9,804.81 7,094.55 6,648.78 Net debt to EBITDA15 (0.25) 1.29 0.99 Capacity utilisation %(16) 74.26% 64.22% 65.23% Count of manufacturing plants1 22 22 20

Notes:

(1) Revenue from operations comprises the revenue from contracts with customers and other operating revenue such as sale of scrap

(2) Revenue Growth (%) is calculated as a percentage of revenue from operations of the relevant year minus revenue from operations of the preceding year,

divided by revenue from operations of the preceding year

(3) EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, exceptional items and is calculated as restated profit before tax,

exceptional items and share ofprofit of investments accounted for using equity method plus depreciation and amortization expense plus finance cost less

other income

(4) EBITDA margin (%) is calculated as the percentage of EBITDA divided by revenue from operations

(5) Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA plus stamp duty on account of organizational restructuring (part of other expenses in FY25 amounting to ^ 114.50

million)

(6) Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) is calculated as the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue from operations

(7) Profit after tax for the year ("PAT") as appearing in the Restated Consolidated Financial Information

(8) PAT Margin (%) is calculated as profit after tax for the year as a % of total income

(9) Return on capital employed ("RoCE") is calculated as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) divided by capital employed. EBIT is calculated as

restated profit before tax and exceptional items plus finance cost. Capital Employed is computed as total equity plus sum of borrowings shown under non-

current liabilities and borrowings shown under current liabilities.

If we exclude cash received from BC Asia Tranche 2 Issuance in March 2026 of ^10,225.61 million which was yet to be deployed as on March 31, 2026

from capital employed then the return on capital employed comes to 27.83%.

(10) Return on equity ("RoE") is calculated as restated profit for the year divided by total equity for the year as at the end of year. If we exclude cash received

of ^ 10,225.61million from Tranche 2 infusion in March 2026 which was yet to be deployed as on March 31, 2026 then the return on equity comes to

28.10%.

(11) Return on net assets ("RONA ") is calculated as earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) divided by sum of property, plant & equipment, and inventory,

trade receivables less trade payables

(12) Comprises revenue from contracts with customers for the sale of products, supplemented by service income and other operating income from the sale of

scrap, both in India and international markets

(13) EV Revenue as a % of total revenue from operations is calculated as revenue from sale of products for EV vehicles divided by the total revenue from

operations

(14) Revenue from operations by user segment for 2W comprises of revenue from contracts with customers for product supplied and used by the OEMs in

producing two wheeler vehicles, for 3W it comprises of revenue from contracts with customers for product supplied and used by the OEMs in producing

three wheeler vehicles and others primarily comprises revenue from commercial vehicles, farm equipment and off highway vehicles

(15) Net debt to EBITDA is calculated as Net debt divided by EBITDA. Net debt is total debt less cash & cash equivalent & other bank balances. Total debt is

calculated as sum of borrowings and lease liabilities shown under non-current liabilities and borrowings and lease liabilities shown under current

liabilities

(16) This metric calculates capacity utilisation based on combined capacity of the wiring harnesses and other products as against actual production measured

on similar basis. For wiring harness, the calculated capacities and utilisation levels are based on a generalized circuit count of standard wiring harness

unit and is used as a standard reference for estimation/utilisation. For other products, the data reflects the aggregated capacity/output of the individual

products in that category

(17) Count of manufacturing facilities. This excludes offices, warehouses and engineering and design centres

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Historically, our primary liquidity requirements have been to finance our working capital needs for our operations and capital

expenditure for building and expanding our manufacturing capacities. We have met these requirements through cash flows from

operations, equity infusions from shareholders and borrowings. As of March 31, 2026, we had Rs.10,842.82 million in cash and

cash equivalents and ^ 115.66 million of bank balances other than cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2026, we had

Rs.5,951.07 million in current borrowings which primarily include term loans from banks and financial institutions.

We believe our existing cash, cash equivalents, additional funding from BC Asia XV and proceeds from the Fresh Issue, along

with the available current other borrowings, will be sufficient to meet our working capital and capital expenditures needs for at

least the next 12 months and beyond.

Our future capital requirements will depend on many factors, including, but not limited to our growth, our ability to attract and

retain customers, the continuing market acceptance of our offerings, the timing and extent of spending to support our efforts to

develop our manufacturing facilities and new products. Further, we may in the future enter into arrangements to strategically

pursue inorganic growth opportunities to support our operations. We may finance our capital requirements through equity, debt,

or a combination thereof. See "Risk Factors-Our business is capital intensive and we incur substantial capital expenditure and

working capital requirements and may require additional financing to meet those requirements, which could have an adverse

effect on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition." on page 27.

Cash Flows

The table below summarizes the statement of cash flows, as per our restated consolidated statement of cash flows for the Fiscals

indicated:

Particulars Fiscal 2026 2025 2024 Rs. in million Net cash flow /(used in) from operating activities 3,476.57 3,202.14 2,410.86 Net cash flow/(used in) from investing activities (12,616.93) (4,428.40) (3,108.58) Net cash flow/(used in) from financing activities 19,123.33 1,379.77 634.25 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 10,842.82 464.47 304.02

Operating Activities

Our net cash flow from operating activities for Fiscal 2026, was Rs.3,476.57 million, while our operating cash flow before

working capital changes was Rs.7,078.82 million. Working capital changes primarily consisted of increases in inventories of

Rs.2,052.39 million and trade receivables of Rs.1,847.25 million, which were partially offset by an increase in trade payables of

Rs.1,669.34 million. Income taxes paid (net of refund) were Rs.1,288.53 million.

Our net cash flow from operating activities for Fiscal 2025 was Rs.3,202.14 million, while our operating cash flow before working

capital changes was Rs.5,991.50 million. Working capital changes primarily consisted of increases in trade receivables of

Rs.1,828.28 million and inventories of Rs.884.47 million, which were partially offset by an increase in trade payables of Rs.1,057.27

million. Income taxes paid (net of refund) were Rs.1,149.09 million.

Our net cash flow from operating activities for Fiscal 2024 was Rs.2,410.86 million, while our operating cash flow before working

capital changes was Rs. 5,151.89 million. Working capital changes primarily consisted of increases in trade receivables of

Rs.1,525.84 million and inventories of Rs.689.29 million, which were partially offset by an increase in trade payables of Rs.377.95

million. Income taxes paid (net of refund) were Rs.889.07 million.

Investing A ctivities

Our net cash flow used in investing activities for Fiscal 2026, was Rs.12,616.93 million, which primarily consisted of payments

on account of business combinations (net of cash acquired) of Rs.9,375.12 million and payment for property, plant and equipment

and other intangible assets of Rs.3,499.67 million and payment on account of bank deposits of Rs.220.05 million, which were

partially offset by proceeds from bank deposits of Rs. 189.71 million.

Our net cash flow used in investing activities for Fiscal 2025 was Rs.4,428.40 million, which primarily consisted of payment for

property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets of Rs.4,068.79 million and payments on account of business

combinations (net of cash acquired) of ^1,138.86 million, which were partially offset by proceeds from proceeds from bank

deposits of Rs.709.62 million and proceeds from sale of business (net of cash disposed) in our erstwhile subsidiary of Rs.315.06

million.

Our net cash flow used in investing activities for Fiscal 2024 was Rs.3,108.58 million, which primarily consisted of payment for

property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets of Rs.2,878.73 million and payment on account of bank deposits of

Rs.554.22 million, which were partially offset by proceeds from bank deposits of Rs.539.08 million.

Financing A ctivities

Our net cash flow from financing activities for Fiscal 2026 was ^19,123.33 million, which primarily included proceeds from

issue of equity shares of Rs.19,596.23 million and proceeds from long term borrowings of Rs.433.28 million, which were partially

offset by repayments of long-term borrowings of Rs.1,263.39 million and finance costs paid of Rs.662.95 million.

Our net cash flow from financing activities for Fiscal 2025 was Rs.1,379.77 million, which primarily included proceeds from

long term borrowings of Rs.2,408.23 million and proceeds of short-term borrowings (net) of Rs.64.30 million, which were partially

offset by repayments of long-term borrowings of Rs.1,039.85 million and finance costs paid of Rs.662.05 million.

Our net cash flow from financing activities for Fiscal 2024 was Rs.634.25 million, which primarily included proceeds from long

term borrowings of Rs.1,871.44 million and proceeds of short-term borrowings (net) of Rs.967.96 million, which were partially

offset by repayment of long-term borrowings of Rs.1,517.84 million and finance cost paid of Rs.497.46 million.

Indebtedness

As of March 31, 2026, we had current borrowings of Rs.5,951.07 million and non-current borrowings of Rs.2,462.85 million.

Current borrowings consisted of secured other borrowings such as cash credit, working capital demand loans, loans from

financial institutions, letters of credit, bills discounted with banks, and current maturities of term loans and vehicle loans, along

with unsecured borrowings including working capital loans from banks, loans from financial institutions, and loans from related

parties. Non-current borrowings consisted of secured term loans from banks, term loans from financial institutions, and vehicle

loans measured at amortized cost.

Cash Outflow for Capital Expenditures

In Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, our payment for purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets were Rs.3,499.67

million, Rs.4,068.79 million and Rs.2,878.73 million, respectively. The capital expenditure is a mix of growth capital expenditure

(to facilitate expansion of capacity, and machinery for new products) and maintenance capital expenditure. We generally

purchase our manufacturing facilities, and the building is custom-built to meet our specifications, and we invest in utilities and

plant machinery. For additional information on our properties, see "Our Business-Property" on page 299.

Contractual Obligations

The table below sets forth our contractual obligations with definitive payment terms as of March 31, 2026. These obligations

primarily relate to our borrowings, lease liabilities, trade payables and other financial liabilities.

(f in million)

Particulars On demand Within 1 year 1-3 years More than 3

years Total Borrowings 5,080.90 1,082.28 1,878.07 821.16 8,862.41 Lease liabilities - 241.09 379.54 368.83 989.46 Trade payables - 6,022.43 - - 6022.43 Other financial liabilities - 858.81 - - 858.81 Total 5,080.90 8,204.61 2,257.61 1,190.00 16,733.11

Contingent Liabilities

The following table sets forth the principal components of our contingent liabilities as of March 31, 2026. These liabilities relate

to tax demands and legal claims.

(f in million)

Particulars As of March 31, 2026 Value Added Tax Act / Sales Tax matters under dispute 4.35 Income tax matters under dispute 87.81 Goods & Services Tax Act 27.94 Claims in respect of various cases such as Motor Accident Claims Tribunal - Advisory and consultancy services fees 480.41 Total 600.51

Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements

We do not have any off-balance sheet arrangements, derivative instruments or relationships with other entities that would have

been established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements.

Related Party Transactions

We enter into various transactions with related parties. For further information see "Other Financial Information - Related

Party Transactions" on page 459.

Seasonality

Our operations are not impacted by seasonality.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risks

Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk that one party to a financial instrument will cause a financial loss to other party by failing to discharge an

obligation. Credit risk arises principally from our trade receivables, security deposits, loans to employees and balances with

banks.

In case of credit or default risk associated with trade receivables, we follow a defined credit policy under which each new

customer is analyzed individually for creditworthiness before payment and delivery terms and conditions are offered. Credit

ratings are reviewed regularly, and limits are set and monitored on an ongoing basis.

Trade receivables are valued at the original invoiced amount less any necessary value adjustments for default risks. We follow

provision matrix to measure the lifetime expected credit losses as per the practical expedient prescribed under Ind AS 109. The

trade receivables and contract assets for other businesses are mainly related to contracts for sale of goods and time and material

contracts. An impairment analysis is performed at each reporting date on an individual basis for major customers. In addition,

a large number of smaller receivable balance are grouped into homogenous groups and assessed for impairment collectively

using a provision matrix. The assessment is based on historical information of defaults. The maximum exposure to credit risk

at the reporting date is the carrying value of each class of financial assets.

We keep funds with only limited and reputed banks with very high credit worthiness. Loans given to employees is subject to

low credit risk and the risk of default is negligible or nil. As for security deposits, management has assessed and created minimal

provision where required. There was no subsequent loss identified by management for cash & cash equivalent.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that we may encounter difficulty in meeting our present and future obligations associated with financial

liabilities that are required to be settled by delivering cash or another financial asset. Our objective is to, at all times, maintain

optimum levels of liquidity to meet its cash and collateral obligations. We require funds both for short term operational needs

as well as for long term investment programs. We monitor our liquidity position and deploy a robust cash management system

along with regular cash forecast review. It aims to minimize these risks by generating sufficient cash flows from its current

operations, which in addition to the available cash and cash equivalents and sufficient committed fund facilities which will

provide liquidity.

Market Risk

Market risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in

market prices. Market risk comprises three types of risk: currency risk, interest rate risk and other price risk such as equity price

risk and commodity price risk. Financial instruments affected by market risk include loans and borrowings, foreign currency

receivables, foreign currency payables, deposits and investments.

Foreign currency risk

We operate internationally, and the business is transacted in several currencies. Consequently, we are exposed to foreign

exchange risk that arise on account of the various assets and liabilities which are denominated in currencies other than Indian

Rupee. Consequently, the results of our operations are affected positively/adversely as the rupee appreciates /depreciates against

these currencies.

Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows of the financial instruments will fluctuate because of changes

in market interest rates. We are mainly exposed to this risk due to borrowings having floating rate of interest.

Price risk

Our investment in non-listed equity securities are susceptible to market price risk arising from uncertainties about future values

of the investment securities. We manage the equity price risk through placing limits on individual and total equity instruments.

Hence, equity price risk is considered to be low. Further, our operating activities require the ongoing purchase of various

commodities for manufacture of automotive parts. However, the movement in commodity prices are substantially adjusted

through price differences as per customer contracts and hence commodity price risk for us is also considered to be low.

Significant Economic Changes

Other than as described elsewhere in this Red Herring Prospectus, there are no other significant economic changes that

materially affect or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

Unusual or Infrequent Events of Transactions

Except as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, there have been no other events or transactions that may be described as

"unusual" or "infrequent".

Known Trends or Uncertainties

Our business has been affected, and we expect will continue to be affected by the trends identified above in the heading titled

" -Principal Factors Affecting our Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the uncertainties described in the

section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 24. Except as described or anticipated in this Red Herring Prospectus, there are

no known factors which we expect will have a material adverse impact on our revenues or income from continuing operations.

Future Relationship Between Cost and Income

Other than as described elsewhere in this Red Herring Prospectus, there are no known factors that might affect the future

relationship between costs and revenues.

Reservations, qualifications, matters of emphasis or adverse remarks

There are no reservations, qualifications, matters of emphasis or adverse remarks for the Fiscals included in the examination

reports.

Significant Developments after March 31, 2026 that may affect our future results of operations

Except as stated in this Red Herring Prospectus, no circumstances have arisen since the date of the Restated Consolidated

Financial Information as disclosed in this Red Herring Prospectus which materially and adversely affect or are likely to affect

our operations or profitability, or the value of our assets or our ability to pay our material liabilities within the next twelve

months.

New Products or Business Segments

Except as disclosed in "Our Business" beginning on page 271, and products that we announce in the ordinary course of business,

we have not announced and do not expect to announce in the near future any new products or business segments.

Supplier or Customer Concentration

We depend on a limited number of suppliers to procure our raw materials and certain components. For further details, see "Risk

Factors-We depend on a limited number of suppliers to procure our raw materials and components. In Fiscals 2026, 2025 and

2024, our purchases of raw materials from our top ten suppliers for the respective Fiscals contributed to 43.66%, 44.95% and

44.13% of our raw material purchases in Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. " on page 36.

We are dependent on our top ten customers. For further details, see "Risk Factors- We are dependent on our top five and top

ten customers. Our top ten customers (based on contribution to revenue from operations in Fiscal 2026) contributed 80.93%,

81.81% and 77.90% of our revenue from operations in Fiscals 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Any failure to maintain our

relationship with these customers will have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial

condition." on page 25.

Competitive Conditions

We operate in a competitive environment. For information on our competitive conditions and our competitors, see "Industry

Overview", "Risk Factors-We face competition from both domestic and multinational corporations and there is no assurance

that we will be able to successfully compete in the markets we currently operate in or those that we plan to expand into. Our

inability to compete effectively could result in the loss of customers and our market share, which could have an adverse effect

on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition. " and "Industry Overview - Increasing Competition"

on pages 180, 34, and 269, respectively.

Material Accounting Policies

The following is a summary of significant accounting policies that have been used in the preparation of the Restated

Consolidated Financial Information:

(a) Revenue from contracts with customers

Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the goods or services are transferred to the

customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in exchange for those

goods or services. The Group has concluded that it is the principal in its revenue arrangements, because it typically

controls the goods or services before transferring them to the customer.

Revenue from sale of goods

Revenue from sale of goods is recognised at the point in time when control of the asset is transferred to the customer,

generally on delivery of the goods. The Group considers whether there are other promises in the contract that are

separate performance obligations to which a portion of the transaction price needs to be allocated. In determining the

transaction price for the sale of goods, the Group considers the effects of variable consideration, the existence of

significant financing components (Since the sales are made with a credit term ranging from 30 days to 60 days, there

is no significant element of financing), non-cash consideration, and consideration payable to the customer (if any). A

receivable is recognised when the goods are delivered since this is the point in time when the consideration is

unconditional because only the passage of time is required before the payment is due.

Rights of return

The Group uses the expected value method to estimate the variable consideration given the large number of contracts

that have similar characteristics. The requirements in Ind AS 115 on constraining estimates of variable consideration

are also applied in order to determine the amount of variable consideration that can be included in the transaction price.

For goods that are expected to be returned, the Group recognises a refund liability. A right of return asset (and

corresponding adjustment to cost of sales) is also recognised for the right to recover goods from a customer.

(b) Foreign currency transactions and translation

Functional and presentation currency

Items included in the financial information of each of the Group entities are measured using the currency of the primary

economic environment in which the entity operates ( the functional currency ). The Consolidated financial information

are presented in Indian rupee (INR), which is Holding Companys functional and presentation currency.

(c) Income Taxes

Current income tax and Deferred tax

The income tax expense or credit for the period is the tax payable on the current periods taxable income based on the

applicable income tax rate adjusted by changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities attributable to temporary

differences.

The current income tax charge is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the end of

the reporting period. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in

which applicable tax regulation is subject to interpretation and considers whether it is probable that a taxation authority

will accept an uncertain tax treatment. It establishes provisions where appropriate on the basis of amounts expected to

be paid to the tax authorities.

Deferred tax is provided in full, using the liability method, on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of

assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts at the reporting date.

Deferred tax is recognized for all taxable temporary differences, except:

- When the deferred tax liability arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or an asset or liability in a

transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting

profit nor taxable profit or loss;

- In respect of taxable temporary differences between the carrying amount and tax bases of investments in

subsidiaries, branches, associates and interests in joint ventures, when the timing of the reversal of the

temporary differences can be controlled by the Group, and it is probable that the temporary differences will

not reverse in the foreseeable future.

Deferred tax assets are recognized for all deductible temporary differences and unused tax losses only if it is probable

that future taxable amounts will be available to utilize those temporary differences and losses.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no

longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised.

Deferred income tax is determined using tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted as at

the reporting date and are expected to apply in the year when the asset is realised, or the liability is settled.

473

Current and Deferred tax is recognised in profit or loss, except to the extent that it relates to items recognised in other

comprehensive income or directly in equity. In this case, the tax is also recognised in other comprehensive income or

directly in equity, respectively.

Deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are offset if a legally enforceable right exists to set off current tax assets

against current tax liabilities and the deferred taxes relate to income taxes levied by same taxation authorities on either

same taxable entity or different taxable entities which intend either to settle the current tax assets and tax liabilities on

a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

(d) Property, plant and equipment

Freehold land and capital work in progress are carried at historical costs. All other items of property, plant and

equipment are stated at historical cost, net of accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses, if any. No

decommissioning liabilities are expected to be incurred on the assets of plant and equipment.

Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method to allocate their cost, net of their residual values, over their

estimated useful lives. The Group, based on technical assessments made by technical experts and management

estimates, depreciates certain items of tangible assets over estimated useful lives which are different from the useful

life prescribed in Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013. The management believes that these estimated useful lives

are realistic and reflect fair approximation of the period over which the assets are likely to be used. Table below provide

the details of the useful lives considered by Management with comparison with useful lives prescribed under Schedule

II of the Companies Act, 2013:

Asset Category Useful Life considered# Useful life (Schedule II) Buildings and Site Development 30 Years 30 Years Plant & Machinery (Other than Jigs & fixtured,

moulds and dies) 3-15 Years * Plant and Machinery for continuous

process plant- 25 years Plant & Machinery (Jigs & fixtured, moulds and dies) 5 years* 15 years Furniture and fixtures Up to 10 years Up to 10 years Computers Up to 6 years Up to 6 years Office equipment 4-5 Years* 5 Years Vehicles 4 Years * 8 Years

* Considered based on managements estimation, supported by technical advice, of the useful lives of the respective assets.

# Residual value considered as 5% based on managements estimation, supported by technical advice.

The assets residual values and useful lives are reviewed and adjusted if appropriate, at the end of each reporting period.

(e) Intangible Assets

Intangible assets acquired separately are measured on initial recognition at cost. Following initial recognition,

intangible assets are carried at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses.

The Group does not have any intangible assets with indefinite useful lives.

All intangible assets are amortised on a straight-line basis over a period of three years. Research costs are expensed as

incurred.

(f) Leases

As a Lessee:

The Group leases various land parcels. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 2 to 99 years but have

extension options. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and

conditions.

The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the assets useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

If the group is reasonably certain to exercise a purchase option, the right-of-use asset is depreciated over the underlying

assets useful life.

Lease payments to be made under reasonably certain extension options are also included in the measurement of the

liability. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be readily

determined, the lessees incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow

the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms, security

and conditions. In case of lease payments made in advance for the total period of lease, the group does not create any

corresponding liability.

Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight- line basis as

an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less.

Extension and termination options are included in several property and equipment leases across the group. These terms

are used to maximise operational flexibility in terms of managing contracts. Most of the extension and termination

options held are exercisable only by the group and not by the respective lessor.

(g) Inventories

Inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value.

Costs are assigned to individual items of inventory based on weighted average basis. Costs of purchased inventory are

determined after deducting rebates and discounts. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary

course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale.

(h) Employee benefit obligations

(i) Short-term obligations

Liabilities for wages and salaries, including non-monetary benefits that are expected to be settled wholly

within 12 months after the end of the period in which the employees render the related service are recognised

in respect of employees services up to the end of the reporting period and are measured at the amounts

expected to be paid when the liabilities are settled. The liabilities are presented as current employee benefit

obligations in the balance sheet.

(ii) Other long-term employee benefit obligations

The Group does not have an unconditional right to defer settlement for any of these obligations for privilege

leave. However, based on past experience, the Group does not expect all employees to avail the full amount

of accrued leave or require payment for such leave within 12 months. They are therefore measured as the

present value of expected future payments to be made in respect of services provided by employees up to the

end of the reporting period using the projected unit credit method. The benefits are discounted using the

market yields at the end of the reporting period that have terms approximating to the terms of the related

obligation. Re-measurements because of experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are

recognised in profit or loss.

The obligations are presented as current liabilities in the balance sheet if the entity does not have an

unconditional right to defer settlement for at least twelve months after the reporting period, regardless of

when the actual settlement is expected to occur.

(iii) Post-employment obligations

The Group companies incorporated in India operates the following post-employment schemes:

(a) Defined benefit plans in the nature of gratuity, and

(b) Defined contribution plans in the nature of provident fund.

Gratuity obligations

The liability or asset recognised in the balance sheet in respect of defined benefit gratuity plans is the present

value of the defined benefit obligation at the end of the reporting period less the fair value of plan assets. The

defined benefit obligation is calculated annually by actuaries using the projected unit credit method.

Defined contribution plans

The Group companies incorporated in India pays provident fund contributions to publicly administered

provident funds as per local regulations. The Group has no further payment obligations once the contributions

have been paid. The contributions are accounted for as defined contribution plans and the contributions are

recognised as employee benefit expense when they are due. Prepaid contributions are recognised as an asset

to the extent that a cash refund or a reduction in the future payments is available.

(i) Financial assets

(i) Classification & Recognition:

The Group classifies its financial assets in the following measurement categories:

- those to be measured subsequently at fair value (through profit or loss)

- those measured at amortised cost.

The classification depends on the entitys business model for managing the financial assets and the contractual

terms of the cash flows. For assets measured at fair value, gains and losses will either be recorded in profit or

loss or other comprehensive income. For investments in debt instruments, this will depend on the business

model in which the investment is held. For investments in equity instruments, this will depend on whether

the group has made an irrevocable election at the time of initial recognition to account for the equity

investment at fair value through other comprehensive income. The group reclassifies debt investments when

and only when its business model for managing those assets changes.

Regular way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognised on trade-date, the date on which the group

commit to purchase or sell the financial asset.

(ii) Measurement:

At initial recognition, the group measures a financial asset at its fair value plus, in the case of a financial asset

not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition of the

financial asset. Transaction costs of financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss are expensed

in profit or loss.

Debt instruments:

Subsequent measurement of debt instruments depends on the groups business model for managing the asset

and the cash flow characteristics of the asset. There are three measurement categories into which the group

classifies its debt instruments:

Amortised cost:

Assets that are held for collection of contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments

of principal and interest are measured at amortised cost. A gain or loss on a debt investment that is

subsequently measured at amortised cost and is not part of a hedging relationship is recognised in profit or

loss when the asset is derecognised or impaired. Interest income from these financial assets is included in

statement of profit and loss using the effective interest rate method. Impairment losses are presented as a

separate line item in the Restated Consolidated Financial Information. Trade receivables are subject to a

factoring arrangement. However, this does not constitute a significant portion of the total trade receivables.

These receivables are held to collect contractual cash flows and are therefore subsequently measured at

amortised cost.

Fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI):

Assets that are held for collection of contractual cash flows and for selling the financial assets, where the

assets cash flows represent solely payments of principal and interest, are measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income (FVOCI). Movements in the carrying amount are taken through OCI, except for the

recognition of impairment gains or losses, interest income and foreign exchange gains and losses which are

recognised in profit and loss. When the financial asset is derecognised, the cumulative gain or loss previously

recognised in OCI is reclassified from equity to profit or loss and recognised in other gains/ (losses). Interest

income from these financial assets is included in other income using the effective interest rate method. Foreign

exchange gains and losses and impairment expenses are presented as separate lines item in the Restated

Consolidated Financial Information.

Fair value through profit or loss:

Assets that do not meet the criteria for amortised cost or FVOCI are measured at fair value through profit or

loss. A gain or loss on a debt investment that is subsequently measured at fair value through profit or loss and

is not part of a hedging relationship is recognised in profit or loss and presented net in the statement of profit

and loss within other gains/(losses) in the period in which it arises. Interest income from these financial assets

is included in other income.

(iii) Impairment of financial assets

The Group applies expected credit loss (ECL) model for measurement and recognition of impairment loss on

the following financial assets and credit risk exposure:

- Financial assets that are debt instruments, and are measured at amortised cost e.g., loans, debt

securities, deposits, trade receivables and bank balance;

- Trade receivables or any contractual right to receive cash or another financial asset that result from

transactions that are within the scope of Ind AS 115.

The Group does not have any purchased or originated credit-impaired (POCI) financial assets, i.e., financial

assets which are credit impaired on purchase/ origination.

(iv) Derecognition of financial asset

A financial asset is derecognised only when the Group has transferred the rights to receive cash flows from

the financial asset or retains the contractual rights to receive the cash flows of the financial asset but assumes

a contractual obligation to pay the cash flows to one or more recipients.

Where the entity has transferred an asset, the Group evaluates whether it has transferred substantially all risks

and rewards of ownership of the financial asset. In such cases, the financial asset is derecognised. Where the

entity has not transferred substantially all risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset, the financial

asset is not derecognised.

The Group has receivables which has been factored under a no recourse arrangement. Such receivables are

de-recognized when the Group receives payments from the financial institution.

(j) Financial liabilities

Trade and other payables are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are subsequently measured

at amortised cost, using the effective interest rate method where the time value of money is significant.

Interest bearing bank loans and overdrafts are initially measured at fair value and are subsequently measured at

amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. Any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs)

and the settlement or redemption of borrowings is recognised over the term of the borrowings in the consolidated

statement of profit and loss.

Borrowing Costs

General and specific borrowing costs directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of a qualifying

asset that necessarily takes a substantial period to get ready for its intended use or sale are capitalised as part of the

cost of the asset. All other borrowing costs are expensed in the period in which they occur. Borrowing costs consist of

interest and other costs that the Group incurs in connection with the borrowing of funds.

De-recognition of financial liabilities

The Group de-recognises financial liabilities when, and only when, the Groups obligations are discharged, cancelled

or they expire.

(k) Offsetting of Financial assets and financial liabilities

Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset, and the net amount is reported in the balance sheet if there is a

currently enforceable legal right to offset the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis, to

realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously. The legally enforceable right must not be contingent on future

events and must be enforceable in the normal course of business and in the event of default, insolvency or bankruptcy

of the Group or the counter party.

(l) Exceptional items

When the items of income and expense within profit or loss from ordinary activities are of such size, nature or incidence

that their disclosure is relevant to explain the performance of the Group for the period, the nature and amount of such

items are disclosed separately as exceptional item by the Group.

(m) Business Combination

Common Control transactions:

Business combinations involving entities that are controlled by the group are accounted for using the pooling of

interests method as follows:

1. The assets and liabilities of the combining entities are reflected at their carrying amounts.

2. No adjustments are made to reflect fair values or recognise any new assets or liabilities. Adjustments are only

made to harmonize accounting policies.

3. The balance of the retained earnings appearing in the financial statements of the transferor is aggregated with

the corresponding balance appearing in the financial statements of the transferee or is adjusted against general

reserve.

4. The identity of the reserves is preserved and the reserves of the transferor become the reserves of the

transferee.

5. The difference, if any, between the amounts recorded as share capital issued plus any additional consideration

in the form of cash or other assets and the amount of share capital of the transferor is transferred to capital

reserve/ common control deficit adjustment account and is presented separately from other capital reserves

6. The financial information in the financial statements in respect of prior periods is restated as if the business

combination had occurred from the beginning of the preceding period in the financial statements, irrespective

of the actual date of combination. However, where the business combination had occurred after that date, the

prior period information is restated only from that date.

(n) Share Capital

Equity shares

Equity shares are classified as equity. Consideration received in cash or kind against issue of shares, in excess of the

face value of shares is recorded as securities premium (net of incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of

equity shares), a component of other equity.

(o) Government grants

Grants from the Government are recognised at their fair value where there is a reasonable assurance that the grant will

be received, and the Group will comply with all attached conditions.

Government grants relating to income are deferred and recognised in the profit or loss over the period necessary to

match them with the costs that they are intended to compensate and presented within other income.

Government grants relating to the purchase of property, plant and equipment are recognised in books by by using a net

approach and disclosing an asset or a liability based on the difference between the grant income recognised and receipts

during the year. The grant income is not offset against the cost of the asset.

(p) Segment Reporting

Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with internal reporting provided to the Chief Operating

Decision Maker (CODM). The Board of Directors has been identified as being the CODM. Refer note 37 for segment

information presented.