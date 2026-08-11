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Dhoot Transmission Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Dhoot Transmission Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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Dhoot Transmission Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

12 Aug, 2026|05:40 AM
May-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Dhoot Transmission Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

17.59

17.59

17.59

17.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

666.53

512.9

323.94

229.84

Net Worth

684.12

530.49

341.53

247.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

4,524.96

3,444.86

2,797.73

2,125.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,524.96

3,444.86

2,797.73

2,125.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.75

27.37

1.68

5.81

Dhoot Transmission Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

7,570

104.081,60,414.64362.30.523,521.03440.73

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

35,000

130.971,56,003.28294.150.022,441.421,161.24

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

4,002.1

107.291,42,522.99311.40.454,108.7379.8

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

404.35

58.351,40,797.23381.910.357,697.7276.15

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

879

97.561,38,462.9363.590.153,061.3752.16

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dhoot Transmission Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Gut No 312 Nanekarwadi,

Chakan Tq Khed Pune,

Maharashtra - 410501

Tel: +91 24 3166 2600

Website: http://www.dhoottransmission.com

Email: cs@dhoottransmission.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Dhoot Transmission Ltd

Company FAQs

The Dhoot Transmission Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhoot Transmission Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Dhoot Transmission Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 12 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhoot Transmission Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhoot Transmission Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 12 Aug ‘26
Dhoot Transmission Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Dhoot Transmission Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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