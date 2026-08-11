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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
666.53
512.9
323.94
229.84
Net Worth
684.12
530.49
341.53
247.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
4,524.96
3,444.86
2,797.73
2,125.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,524.96
3,444.86
2,797.73
2,125.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.75
27.37
1.68
5.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
7,570
|104.08
|1,60,414.64
|362.3
|0.52
|3,521.03
|440.73
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
35,000
|130.97
|1,56,003.28
|294.15
|0.02
|2,441.42
|1,161.24
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
4,002.1
|107.29
|1,42,522.99
|311.4
|0.45
|4,108.7
|379.8
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
404.35
|58.35
|1,40,797.23
|381.91
|0.35
|7,697.72
|76.15
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
879
|97.56
|1,38,462.9
|363.59
|0.15
|3,061.37
|52.16
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Gut No 312 Nanekarwadi,
Chakan Tq Khed Pune,
Maharashtra - 410501
Tel: +91 24 3166 2600
Website: http://www.dhoottransmission.com
Email: cs@dhoottransmission.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Dhoot Transmission Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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