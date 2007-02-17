Dhoot Transmission Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
17.59
17.59
17.59
17.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
666.53
512.9
323.94
229.84
Net Worth
684.12
530.49
341.53
247.43
Minority Interest
Debt
482.35
356.15
319.25
371.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.92
13.05
18.45
31.56
Total Liabilities
1,176.39
899.69
679.23
650.42
Fixed Assets
595.12
415.67
386.73
363.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
209.75
126.22
88.59
88.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
2.73
Networking Capital
362.95
345.26
178.58
178.95
Inventories
249.72
189.54
176.64
149.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
431.7
332.52
193.85
175.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
101.23
93.55
70.28
50.06
Sundry Creditors
-384.74
-235.05
-203.25
-160.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34.95
-35.3
-58.94
-35.37
Cash
8.57
12.52
25.33
16.26
Total Assets
1,176.39
899.67
679.23
650.41
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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